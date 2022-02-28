Toyota suspending Japanese production after suspected cyberattack on supplier

President Trump’s 2020 trade agreement was the first real attempt to hold China accountable for its trade abuses. Following the U.S. Trade Representative’s recent report on China’s non-compliance with the "Phase One" obligations, it is shocking to see headlines criticizing the former Republican president who struck the deal instead of asking the real question: "China just reneged on an official United States trade deal, what are Democrats in control going to do about it?" The Left seems more focused on attacking their domestic rivals than fending off attacks from our foreign ones.

