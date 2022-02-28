ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralf Rangnick 'has MAJOR doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo leading Manchester United's attack next season', as the manager's patience with the Portugal star 'wears thin' amid goal drought

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo spearheading the team's attack next season and the interim manager's patience with forward is wearing thin, according to reports.

The Portugal international, 37, is suffering through the worst period of his career, having managed just one goal in his last 10 appearances for the Red Devils.

Despite his dip in confidence, Rangnick has been reluctant to drop the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Man United boss Ralf Rangnick's (left) patience with Cristiano Ronaldo (right) is wearing thin
The German has dropped Ronaldo to the bench in three Premier League games this term but is said to have avoided doing so more often due to United's thin pickings in attack.

Edinson Cavani has been ruled out for the last five games due to a groin problem and has just two goals to his name this term.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has only managed to produce five goals in four-and-a-half months of action.

Ronaldo, who turned 37 in February, has started six of the Red Devils' seven games this month but from 28 attempts on goal only managed one goal.

The 37-year-old has managed just one goal in his last 10 appearances for the Red Devils

The Portuguese star made a jubilant return to Old Trafford on deadline day last summer and enjoyed an impressive stat to his homecoming, scoring 14 goals in his first 20 games.

But his form has since significantly trailed off, resulting in his worst goal drought since 2008-09.

Rangnick is now said to have doubts over the player's future at the club, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Portugal international poor form resulted  in his worst goal drought since 2008-09

The interim manager, who is due to begin a two-year consultancy role at United on July 1, has said it is 'obvious' United need to sign a younger striker in summer.

Ronaldo's contract is set to expire next summer and United have the option to extend his deal for another year.

Meanwhile, Cavani, who has missed 22 of United's 37 matches this term, is certain to leave when his contract expires in June.

