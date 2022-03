Smartphones in the hands of students in classrooms can be dangerous, as well as a learning barrier, an educator told a Nebraska legislative committee Tuesday. Diane Wigert relayed a personal experience in which she said she was “secretly recorded” as she was teaching. A version of the recording that she said was intentionally edited to negatively misrepresent her went viral, leading to personal distress and even death threats.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO