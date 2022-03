The NHL trade deadline is only weeks away. Scouts are traveling to rinks around the NHL to watch their players of interest live and in action. That said, the trade rumours start as insiders leak information, on which NHL teams have representatives in attendance of the teams they’re covering. Last Thursday night, it was tweeted by Sam Carchidi, who covers the Philadelphia Flyers, that the Edmonton Oilers had a scout in attendance to watch the Flyers, which would be the third time in their last four games.

