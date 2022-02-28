ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The electric future of snowmobiling

By Tik Root
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the press of a green button, Sam Bruneau’s snowmobile sprung silently to life and took off at a low whine. The lithium-ion batteries under the seats propelled the sleek red machine through the outskirts of Saint-Paulin, Quebec, a hamlet two hours north of Montreal — over bridges, past a waterfall...

WBUR

Rusting batteries could help power the electric grid of the future

The same chemical process that ruins your bike chain and eats away at your outdoor grill could help power the electric grid of the future, and perhaps even help save the planet from catastrophic climate change. Company officials from Somerville startup Form Energy are developing batteries powered by rust, and...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Scientific American

NASA Eyes Electric Car Tech for Future Moon Rovers

Of the many “firsts” from NASA’s Apollo program of lunar exploration, one often overlooked is that the Apollo missions included the first—and so far only—times that humans have driven on another world. Presaging today’s eco-conscious market for carbon-neutral transportation, Apollo’s battery-powered lunar roving vehicles were all-electric as well. Astronaut David Scott, who was the first person to drive one on the moon during the Apollo 15 mission, remarked that the “moon buggy” vehicles were “about as optimum as you can build.” Astronauts used them in Apollo 16 and 17, too. During those missions, the vehicles traversed an average of just over 30 total kilometers of lunar terrain and reached a top speed of 18 kilometers per hour. These vehicles were considered disposable: each ran only for a matter of hours before being discarded on the moon at mission’s end.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CarBuzz.com

Faraday Future Determined To Get Its Electric SUV To Market

The EV revolution has brought with it a slew of small manufacturers looking to make it big in a burgeoning industry that is, according to Market Research Future, set to be worth nearly a trillion dollars in the next eight years, and while some have successfully introduced their products to market, others are still struggling to get off the ground. One such company is Faraday Future. The American EV startup, based in Los Angeles, California, has faced numerous financial and internal problems that have marred its public image and killed the hype around its FF 91 SUV, which was billed as the fastest EV in the world when the concept debuted at CES 2017. One thing is for certain; this company isn't going down without a fight, and has announced a "production-intent" FF 91 which is set to be unveiled on February 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Seeking Alpha

Investing In Electric Vehicles: What The FUTURE Could Bring

Trends surrounding technology and sustainability have driven the EV industry to become one of the largest growth stories behind the automotive, logistics, and technology sectors. Not long ago, electric vehicles (EVs) seemed like a concept of the far future. But trends surrounding technology and sustainability have driven the EV industry...
ECONOMY
Seattle Times

Oil driller invests in carbon-capture pipeline for Midwest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s biggest oil driller said Wednesday it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it thousands of feet underground for permanent storage. Continental Resources, headed by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Faraday Future’s All-Electric 1,050 HP SUV Is Finally Going Into Production This Year

Click here to read the full article. Faraday Future may finally have, well, a future. After years of financial and organizational turmoil, the Southern California EV start-up has unveiled the first production-intent version of its long-fabled FF 91, an all-electric “ultra-luxury” crossover. The company announced that the start of production for the EV, which will be built at its factory in Hanford, California, remains on schedule for the third quarter of this year. Although the FF 91 was teased way back in 2017, the road to pre-production hasn’t exactly been smooth. But reaching this stage now marks the fourth of seven milestones...
HANFORD, CA
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

