The electric future of snowmobiling

The EV revolution has brought with it a slew of small manufacturers looking to make it big in a burgeoning industry that is, according to Market Research Future, set to be worth nearly a trillion dollars in the next eight years, and while some have successfully introduced their products to market, others are still struggling to get off the ground. One such company is Faraday Future. The American EV startup, based in Los Angeles, California, has faced numerous financial and internal problems that have marred its public image and killed the hype around its FF 91 SUV, which was billed as the fastest EV in the world when the concept debuted at CES 2017. One thing is for certain; this company isn't going down without a fight, and has announced a "production-intent" FF 91 which is set to be unveiled on February 23.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO