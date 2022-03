The first reviews are in for The Batman. The grungy and gritty reboot from director Matt Reeves (Let Me In, War for the Planet of the Apes) sees Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, Tenet) don the cape and cowl of Batman, in Year Two of his crusade against the crime and corruption of Gotham City. With allies Alfred Pennyworth (The Lord of the Rings' Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant Jim Gordon (Westworld's Jeffrey Wright), Pattinson's younger but vengeful vigilante investigates a trail of cryptic clues from enigmatic serial killer The Riddler (There Will Be Blood's Paul Dano). Brought out of the shadows and onto the streets of Gotham, Batman encounters such rogues as Catwoman (Kimi's Zoe Kravitz) and the Penguin (The North Water's Colin Farrell).

