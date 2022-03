CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Forty years after its first hit singles, Tears For Fears has something to “Shout” about again. On Friday, Feb. 25, the British duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith (who now resides in California) releases “The Tipping Point,” its first album of all new material in nearly 18 years. It’s the group’s seventh studio set overall, joining a legacy of more than 30 million records sold and the multi-platinum, worldwide phenomenon of 1985′s “Songs from the Big Chair.” Along the way, Tears has dotted its catalog with hits such as “Change,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Shout,” “Head Over Heels” and “Sowing the Seeds of Love.”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO