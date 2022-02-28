Schoolhouse Rock Live

Skid Row and Warrant are hitting the road together this summer on the Live to Rock tour, tapping several of their big-haired, hard-rocking peers for support on various dates. The trek is currently scheduled to begin on April 30 in Ashland, Ky., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Lynn, Mass., though more dates are expected to be announced in the future. You can find more ticketing information via Ticketmaster and see the full list of dates below.

