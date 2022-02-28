Schoolhouse Rock Live

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that the Live To Rock Tour has been confirmed to perform in concert Monday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. The show consists of Skid Row and Warrant, with special guest Quiet Riot and Kip Winger Unplugged. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.
With brighter months ahead, Oregon’s spring concert roster opens with a performance from Jason Isbell, laureled scribe of Americana and a man of his word. Carlos Santana and Stewart Copeland follow – the latter reprising his Police service with the Oregon Symphony – while Koffee spins rhyme and rhythm to taste.
Skid Row and Warrant are hitting the road together this summer on the Live to Rock tour, tapping several of their big-haired, hard-rocking peers for support on various dates. The trek is currently scheduled to begin on April 30 in Ashland, Ky., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Lynn, Mass., though more dates are expected to be announced in the future. You can find more ticketing information via Ticketmaster and see the full list of dates below.
Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was one of the first women to perform using the ‘61 Les Paul SG Custom electric guitar. Gibson is marking the 61st anniversary of the iconic instrument with a campaign celebrating Tharpe’s often overlooked contribution to music.
From the balcony at ACL Live, the exuberant Japanese band CHAI looked like hurricane-swept jellyfish. They spun around the stage in iridescent cloaks to a barrage of electronic bleeps and bloops at the top of their fantastic opening set for singer Mitski's sold-out show on Saturday. When the cloaks came off, the four women were adorned with voluminous clouds of cotton candy taffeta. They proceeded to rock an ecstatic crowd with floofy pink fury.
REO Speedwagon will play at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center this Friday. (Courtesy photo) REO Speedwagon fans in Midland can get ready for a night of great tunes, featuring the band’s massive hit singles such as “Keep on loving You,” “Take It on the Run,” “Can’t Fight this Feeling” and more.
Girls Rock! Rochester says it is dedicated to using music as a vehicle for personal growth and positive change for girls, women, and the LGBTQ+ community. Through its members, music and involvement with teachers, it provides a safe, healthy positive venue and has done so since 2012. One of its...
(WJW) — Live Nation summer performances just got hotter for concert enthusiasts. Tuesday, the company announced that limited-edition Lawn Passes will be available at 30 venues, including Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, for the 2022 summer concert season where fans can attend up to 40 concerts, including select sold-out shows. At $199 (plus fees), the tickets go […]
CINCINNATI — The Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati announced on Wednesday that the "Live to Rock Tour" is coming to the Casino. The "Live to Rock Tour" will feature Skid Row, Warrant and Winger on Friday, June 3. Skid Row is an American rock band, that formed in New Jersey...
DECATUR, Ill. – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is proud to announce the addition to it's summer concert series, the Live to Rock Tour featuring Skid Row and Warrant. The concert will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m and is included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package.
