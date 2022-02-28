ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York's school mask mandate to end Wednesday

By WSHU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Governor Kathy Hochul said the statewide school mask mandate will end on Wednesday. Hochul, who made the announcement on Sunday, one day before the state’s school children were due to return to classrooms after the winter break, said she based her decision on dramatically lower COVID-19 infection rates and...

PUBLIC SAFETY
HOMELESS
ADVOCACY
PUBLIC SAFETY
Health
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Mandates#New York City Mayor#Siena College#Cdc#Americans#Republicans
HOMELESS
POLITICS
POLITICS
HEALTH
PROVIDENCE, RI
ADVOCACY
POTUS
PUBLIC SAFETY

