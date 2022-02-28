ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Sign defensive tackle Andrew Billings

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 2 days ago

The Raiders signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to a contract, according to a tweet from his agency, SportsTrust Advisors on Sunday.

Billings, a four-year pro out of Baylor, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He started every game at defensive tackle for the Bengals in his second season.

After four seasons in Cincinnati, Billings signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, where he appeared in only six games. He opted out of the 2020 season and was then released by the organization in November.

Since then, Billings has been a member of the Miami Dolphins practice squad and most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. He joined Kansas City in January but was only recently released by the Chiefs.

The defensive tackle has a total of 81 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks in his NFL career.

It will be interesting to see if Billings can thrive in his new home in Las Vegas with a fresh start.

RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

