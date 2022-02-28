Apple Watch Series 8 could feature major updates to activity tracking, the outdated Series 3 said to be on the way out

OPPO unveils 150W SuperVOOC charging technology at MWC 2022. The official news today begin with OPPO and their latest announcements at MWC. Yesterday the company unveiled two new updates to their SuperVOOC charger that honestly sound too good to even be true. First off we got their new 150W Charger which can top-up a 4500 mAh battery in 15 minutes. And no, I didn't say at up to 50%, it charges the whole thing in 15.. For those of you asking, it achieves this by using Gallium Nitride to reduce the charge of the adapter, and it also brings a customized battery management chip to ensure your battery's health and healing for the long term. But wait, there's more. They also showcased their 240W SuperVOOC flash charger, which can top a 4500 mAh battery in just 9 minutes. This one would bring 5 safety protection measures to not just keep the voltage safe, but also the temperature, and of course, the safety of your device while charging. We got word that the 150W will be coming soon to a new device and we actually heard it would be a OnePlus product later this year.. Which could hint to there being another OnePlus 10 variant coming soon. That said, I doubt it'll be that 240W product right now. We'll see.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO