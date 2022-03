"Thanks to everyone in the building who took in and helped this old guy who needed to relearn everything about a new organization," he wrote. Rudolph, 32, was signed to a two-year deal worth $12 million last offseason only for it to be discovered he needed surgery to repair a lingering foot injury. He went on to have one of the least productive seasons of his career, tallying 26 receptions for 257 yards over the course of the season.

NFL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO