Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Justyn Ross, Clemson

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
 2 days ago

It seemed like Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross had sky-high potential when he broke out as a freshman.

Ross was a leading producer for a team that won a national title, finishing with 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ross averaged over 20 yards per catch that season, leading the ACC and ranking in the top-five of the nation.

Ever since, Ross hasn't been able to recapture that same form, especially after spinal surgery in 2020 that put his career in jeopardy.

It's to his credit that he has been able to come back from that, but Ross is viewed as being a step or two below the 2022 NFL Draft's top receiver prospects.

Ross offers the frame and length to be a big target for quarterbacks, being listed at 6-4 and 205 pounds.

Ross is best at creating separation in short areas, using his size to box out cornerbacks, which makes him a deadly red-zone weapon.

He wasn't asked to run deep routes at Clemson but has shown the form to be able to add more at the next level.

While Ross has shown the ability to make big plays, he isn't a burner, and that lack of explosiveness could limit his overall potential.

Teams will have to decide how close he is to the player who shined as a freshman, but at the very least, his physicality could make him a touchdown magnet.

Ross is the kind of player the Las Vegas Raiders could use well, as they still have issues in the red zone.

