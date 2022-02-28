ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Shokz OpenRun Pro: ‘the most advanced bone-conduction sports headphones yet’

By Simon Smythe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShokz has launched the OpenRun Pro, which the brand is claiming are its most sophisticated bone-conduction sport headphones yet. The new flagship model features improved tech over the older Shokz OpenRun, which we reviewed recently and scored 4.5/5, including...

