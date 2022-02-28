Why Sponsors Stuck With Kyrie Irving—Even As He Refused to Get Vaccinated

The Boston Celtics have been playing excellent basketball recently, inspiring hope that they will win a title. There’s no denying that the Celtics’ style of play was unacceptable until last month for the previous two seasons. For the previous year and a half, they had been a .500 team, and when that occurs to a Celtics team, everyone starts to question what’s going on, causing supporters to become upset. Every year without an NBA championship is a letdown for one of the most storied teams in NBA history.
