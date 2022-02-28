‘CODA’ takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 awards season got off to yet another unusual start, with much of the early awards schedule being thrown off course due to the Omicron variant’s force in January. Usually in late January, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, now in its 28th year, were held Sunday in Los Angeles and marked a return to the red carpet for many of this year’s biggest stars in both film and television, including Lady Gaga, for “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos,” Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show” and more. And, of course,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO