Public Safety

Toddler dies after being shot in the head; becomes organ donor

KENS 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuelz Gonzalez, 2, was shot on February...

www.kens5.com

Click10.com

Woman, 26, dies after being shot on I-95 in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old woman has died after she was shot last week on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed Monday. The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the shooting, however Brianna Sutherland’s death was confirmed by the City of Miami Police Department, where Sutherland’s mother works as a sergeant.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Mother gave birth on a sidewalk and her abandoned baby miraculously survived in freezing cold, police say

A baby boy survived after his mother allegedly gave birth on a sidewalk and abandoned him in below-freezing temperatures in Omaha, according to police.Police arrested Nebraska woman Trinity Shakespeare on child abuse charges after she allegedly ran away from the newborn in temperatures as low as 15-degrees Fahrenheit (-9.4 Celsius).Witnesses Latrell Crane discovered the boy and tried to shield him from the elements. "I shook his chest, come on baby, come on, come on," she told KETV.Police believe the baby was exposed to the sub-freezing temperatures for at least five minutes. They found him in a critical condition shortly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

‘Brave and fearless’ toddler was tragically mauled by the family dog after the 2-year-old woke up from his nap and wandered into the backyard without his mother

The 2-year-old ‘brave and fearless’ toddler has died after he was attacked by the family dog. According to reports, the 2-year-old boy had just woken from his nap and wandered into the back yard of his home. The child was then savaged by the animal and suffered serious head injuries in the attack.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother of five facing prosecution for leaving her 14-year-old daughter to babysit after Covid closed daycare

Melissa Shields Henderson thought Blairsville, Georgia, population 724, would be the perfect place to raise her children.It’s a place where kids ride their bikes everywhere and play pick-up basketball in the street, and “everybody knows everybody”.At the height of the pandemic in May 2020, with schools and daycare closed and bills to pay, Ms Henderson, 41, went to her job as an administrator at a health spa 37kms (23 miles) away in Blue Ridge, leaving her five children at home under the care of her 14-year-old daughter Linley.While Linley was completing an online school lesson her youngest brother Thaddeus,...
KIDS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Miami Herald

‘Please god save my baby:’ Toddler disfigured by neighbor’s dog, Oklahoma family says

J.J. Rodriguez and his siblings were playing outside in their neighborhood when the 1-year-old was mauled by at least one of a neighbor’s dogs, his Oklahoma family says. Authorities were called to the neighbor’s home in Spencer at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 and the toddler was found with “severe injuries,” according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Missing toddler discovered dead in Barking back garden

A two-year-old girl has been found dead in a back garden in east London an hour after being reported missing. The child was discovered unresponsive at a home in Reede Road, Barking, on Saturday shortly before 17:00 GMT. Paramedics tried to save her but she was pronounced dead at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Mom Finds Toddler Alone Inside Locked, Dark Florida Daycare Center After Being Just 15 Minutes Late for Pickup

A Florida mother said was shocked to find her 2-year-old daughter left by herself and locked inside her daycare center only 15 minutes after she was scheduled to be picked up. Stephanie Martinez said she found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up and with the lights off when she arrived to pick up her daughter, Ani. Martinez called 911 as she could see her little girl peering out from a pitch-black room. Martinez also filmed the ordeal.
FLORIDA STATE
DFW Community News

9-Year-Old Texas Girl Dies After Mistakenly Being Shot By ATM Robbery Victim

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A horrible sequence of events on Valentine’s Day ended with the death of a 9-year-old girl in Texas. According to police, a man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in Houston opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker but instead shot the girl, who was sitting in the back seat of a truck driving nearby. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but eventually died from her injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
Davenport Journal

Mother left her COVID-stricken baby in the care of her 9-year-old son for hours before the infant succumbed to the virus without getting any medical help

The 26-year-old mother reportedly left her COVID-ill 3-month-old baby son in the care of her 9-year-old son for hours without adult supervision or food or electricity. Doctors said the baby succumbed to the virus without getting any medical help. An autopsy determined that the infant died of Coronavirus complications. The mother said her son was congested and wheezing. He also had an old man dry cough and was trying to gasp for air. The mother reportedly tried to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.
DAVENPORT, IA
Daily News

Man, 44, dies after being shot five times in the back on Bronx street

A 44-year-old man was killed in a hail of gunfire on a Bronx street corner, police said Sunday. Angel Ortega was shot in the back five times near E. Tremont and Belmont Aves. in Crotona about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Ortega lived in the Norwood section of the Bronx. Cops are still looking for the killer and have not ...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man drives himself to mom’s house, hospital after being shot in head

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — After suffering a gunshot wound to the head, an Ohio man apparently took matters into his own hands and drove himself to the emergency room, police said. According to The Vindicator and WFMJ, the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Pasadena and South avenues in Youngstown. The man said he had just parked his mother’s car, a Chevy Trailblazer, in a driveway when two people clad in masks drove by, Youngstown police said. One of the people inside the passing vehicle opened fire, striking the victim’s head, The Vindicator reported.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Shreveport Magazine

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and spending more than a month in hospital fighting for his life, 1-year-old toddler is back home with his family

Health officials said the 1-year-old boy is the first baby in the state to be placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for COVID-19. ECMO removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back in the body, giving the heart and lungs a chance to heal, doctors said. The boy’s mother said that the decision to have her son be placed on ECMO was difficult. But, she also believes that the outcome for him could have been worse if he didn’t have the procedure.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cleveland.com

Man dies after being shot in parking lot of restaurant in Flats East Bank, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man in his 30s died Sunday after he was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant in downtown Cleveland, police said. The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. Sunday outside Anejo Tequila Joint, on the 1000 block of West 10th Street in the city’s East Bank of the Flats, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said. Police and first responders gave first aid to the man before he was taken to MetroHealth for treatment.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head, Suspect In Custody

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in Coraopolis. According to the Allegheny County Police Department, he was found in an apartment around 4:45 a.m. on the 900 block of 6th Avenue. He is currently in critical condition. Police learned that 32-year-old Curtis Tucker of Coraopolis was the person responsible for the shooting and he was arrested. Photo Credit: Allegheny County He is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, recklessly endangering another person, and firearm violations. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
CORAOPOLIS, PA

