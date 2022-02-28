Toddler dies after being shot in the head; becomes organ donor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — After suffering a gunshot wound to the head, an Ohio man apparently took matters into his own hands and drove himself to the emergency room, police said. According to The Vindicator and WFMJ, the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Pasadena and South avenues in Youngstown. The man said he had just parked his mother’s car, a Chevy Trailblazer, in a driveway when two people clad in masks drove by, Youngstown police said. One of the people inside the passing vehicle opened fire, striking the victim’s head, The Vindicator reported.
