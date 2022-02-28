Toddler dies after being shot in the head; becomes organ donor

A baby boy survived after his mother allegedly gave birth on a sidewalk and abandoned him in below-freezing temperatures in Omaha, according to police.Police arrested Nebraska woman Trinity Shakespeare on child abuse charges after she allegedly ran away from the newborn in temperatures as low as 15-degrees Fahrenheit (-9.4 Celsius).Witnesses Latrell Crane discovered the boy and tried to shield him from the elements. "I shook his chest, come on baby, come on, come on," she told KETV.Police believe the baby was exposed to the sub-freezing temperatures for at least five minutes. They found him in a critical condition shortly...

