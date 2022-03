ATLANTIC CITY — An elated Joe Fongaro raced off the arena floor at Boardwalk Hall and went to the spot he designated for himself the last three days. But this time, the Boonton senior got no time to himself as a parade of supporters swarmed him one-by-one after he stunned returning champion and top seed Ty Whalen of Clearview, 10-9, in the 144-pound state final. ...

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO