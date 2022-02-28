Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

Milan Fashion Week hosted a homecoming for one of the biggest fashion icons in the world. Eva Herzigova returned to the catwalk after a terrible bout with COVID-19. Eva Herzigova left jaws dropped when she walked in the Missoni show at Milan Fashion Week. Eva, 48, wore a long-sleeved Lurex maxi dress, red boots, and a look of confidence during the Friday (Feb. 25) event. The appearance came less than a day after she closed out the Blumarine show, walking in the final look of Thursday’s spectacular: a seductive, black velvet gown that showed off her fit stomach and toned legs. For Eva and fashion fans, this was more than a supermodel strutting her stuff: it marked a return that many thought wouldn’t be possible due to Eva contracting COVID-19 in December 2020.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO