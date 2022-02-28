ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

By Fashionista
fashionista.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shoes that walked the runways at Milan Fashion Week didn't quietly ask for attention — they demanded it. Italian designers are putting their best and boldest feet forward for Fall 2022...

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Our Favorite Boots and Shoes in the Nordstrom Winter Sale — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. This just in: Nordstrom is having a major winter sale, and the markdowns are unbelievable! Even though the sale is celebrating the end of the winter season, there’s way more than cold-weather pieces up for grabs. You can find of plenty of spring-ready gear that will work beautifully for the warmer months — namely in the footwear department!
SHOPPING
Harper's Bazaar

The Top Bag Trends From the Fall 2022 Runways

After seasons of structured handbags reigning supreme, the fall/winter 2022 runways highlighted a shift in trending silhouettes. While squared-off bags with clean lines are still having their moment, slouchier pieces and curved edges, whether handheld or slipped over you shoulder, are creeping onto the scene. (We're not mad at it.) Also on offer? Both hands-free and hand-held options with kiss-lock details. Ahead, find a breakdown of the runway bags that will be everywhere in fall 2022.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Acielle Tanbetova’s Behind-the-Scenes View of Milan Fashion Week Fall 2022

From Diesel to Giorgio Armani, this season’s Milan Fashion Week is packed with hits. As editors and models travel across the Northern Italian city to see the latest from Gucci, Prada, and more, Vogue’s Acielle Tanbetova will be traveling backstage and to the fronts of each show to capture another view of the biggest shows of the week. Watch this space for her best photographs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
whowhatwear

J.Lo Wore Fashion's Favorite Flat-Shoe Trend for a Date With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is better known for wearing platforms than flats, but even she can't resist the power of a practical shoe trend. Photographed with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles this weekend, J.Lo wore black Chanel loafers, a Wolford turtleneck layered under a Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit, a Bottega Veneta bag, and Prada sunglasses. Phew—that's a whole lot of designer names all in one outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Runways#New York Fashion Week#Milan Fashion Week#Italian
Vogue Magazine

Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2022

Milan Fashion Week is marked by its sartorial traditions—and those who break them. On the runways and on the streets, suiting clashes with surrealism and classic elegance is given a subversive spin. Outside the venues, guests are experimenting with new ideas and vintage classics while they attend shows from Diesel, Fendi, Prada, Versace, Moschino, Giorgio Armani, and more. Don’t miss Phil Oh’s best photographs from the golden-lit streets of Milan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

New to the Milan Runway: What to Expect From 3 Brands at Their Physical Show Debuts

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week returns in full force with 60 physical shows, it also comes with the news that some interesting young names have decided to jump from the presentation format to the runway. Here, a preview of what to expect at the shows of Ambush, Andreādamo and Cormio.More from WWDFront Row at Fendi RTW Fall 2022Diesel RTW Fall 2022Fendi RTW Fall 2022 AMBUSH Designer: Yoon Ahn The date: Saturday The location: SuperStudio Maxi, Via Moncucco 35 Why a physical show: “We have been manufacturing in Italy for a few seasons so doing it in Milan made...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Ferrari Staging First Runway Show in Milan, Confirms Luxury Fashion Project

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Proving just how serious Ferrari is about its fashion collection, the Italian luxury house will stage its first runway show in Milan on Feb. 27. The coed lineup follows the unveiling of the brand’s apparel project last June at Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello. “Showing in Maranello was a must for the launch and for this second chapter and the evolution of the collection, Milan was the obvious choice as Italy’s fashion capital, we simply had to be here,” explained brand diversification creative director Rocco Iannone.More from WWDGiada RTW Fall 2022Capasa Milano RTW...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
HollywoodLife

Supermodel Eva Herzigova, 48, Makes Spectacular Return To The Milan Runway After Long Covid Recovery

Milan Fashion Week hosted a homecoming for one of the biggest fashion icons in the world. Eva Herzigova returned to the catwalk after a terrible bout with COVID-19. Eva Herzigova left jaws dropped when she walked in the Missoni show at Milan Fashion Week. Eva, 48, wore a long-sleeved Lurex maxi dress, red boots, and a look of confidence during the Friday (Feb. 25) event. The appearance came less than a day after she closed out the Blumarine show, walking in the final look of Thursday’s spectacular: a seductive, black velvet gown that showed off her fit stomach and toned legs. For Eva and fashion fans, this was more than a supermodel strutting her stuff: it marked a return that many thought wouldn’t be possible due to Eva contracting COVID-19 in December 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Click2Houston.com

These were our favorite looks from this year’s SAG awards

It’s our favorite season of the year: Awards. Since the Golden Globes ceremony didn’t technically happen this year, awards season officially kicked off with the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, and wow, it was great to see some fashion walk down the red carpet. The COVID-19...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New Haven Register

Our Favorite Shoe for Lifting Is Nearly $50 Off

Not all athletic footwear is created equal. For instance: a pair of elite marathon shoes might be great for running, but certainly lack the stability and structure of a formal “gym” shoe. It can be difficult to know which shoe will work best for your chosen activity, and if one of those activities is lifting, things get even more challenging.
SHOPPING
Elle

How to Watch Loewe’s Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show

Last season, Loewe left us walking on eggshells and roses, quite literally. Beyond its statement heels (which are bound to be future archives), creative director Jonathan Anderson gave us painterly strokes, metallic chest pieces, and much, much more. Suffice it to say, we can’t wait to see what’s next.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

These Are the Designers Who Will Rule the Shoe World in Fall ’22, According to Execs From Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus & Browns

Click here to read the full article. The fashion month reviews are in, and one thing is clear: Fall ’22 is going to be a strong shoe season, according to retailers. “The return to in-person events has brought back party heels in a big way and is driving momentum into fall,” said Rickie De Sole, women’s designer fashion and editorial director at Nordstrom. “Designers are spending huge time and effort on the shoe category, and this shows clearly in what is driving sales right now — fun, colorful, sparkly heels, thigh-high boots, and when flats call,  loafers,” added Helen David, chief merchant...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Hari Nef Tools Around Milan in JW Anderson’s Fall 2022 RTW Collection

Click here to read the full article. WILD ABOUT HARI: Jonathan Anderson is swerving convention this season, showing his fall 2022 women’s collection around the streets of Milan with giant posters on the sides of trucks that will be rolling around town on Saturday and Sunday. His model for fall is the actress Hari Nef, who is wearing the colorful looks that feature details such as fur, deflated latex whoopee cushions and cascades of paillettes. Images of Sissy Spacek from the “Carrie” movie posters, and the Korean anime character Run Hany also appear throughout the collection.More from WWDLoewe RTW Spring 2022JW...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

Our Favorite Bedding Buys from Macy’s Massive Home Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s something to be said for the benefit of a spring refresh. We’ve all spent a lot of time indoors throughout the winter, so it makes sense that we’d feel a bit tired of our spaces. Personally, I always feel the need to shake up the look and feel of my bedroom when the seasons change — in winter I like things cozy and warm, but come spring and summer, I’m ready to throw open the windows, swap out the heavy sheets, and welcome an airy quality into my room.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

4 Shoe Trends From Coterie and Magic New York For Fall 2022

Click here to read the full article. The party was on at Informa Markets Fashion’s Coterie and Magic New York trade shows this week with platforms, lug soles, cowboy boots and special-occasion styles ruling the footwear conversation for the fall ’22 season. Almost every footwear brand on the floor had at least one of this season’s top shoe trends. After seeing a strong holiday 2021 season, most brands are doubling down on special-occasion styles like strappy embellished sandals. At Coterie, Schutz took the party styles to a new level for fall, introducing unexpected styles with gold and silver embellishments, feather detailing and...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy