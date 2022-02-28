ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

IPL founder Lalit Modi tells judge he said nothing ‘false’ to venture capitalist

By Brian Farmer
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34idzD_0eRDOfPa00

A businessman who founded the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket competition and is embroiled in a High Court fight in London over millions of pounds with a venture capitalist has told a judge that he said nothing “false”.

Lalit Modi has been sued by former model Gurpreet Gill Maag and Quantum Care, a company she runs.

Mrs Maag wants damages after investing nearly £750,000 (a million US dollars) into a cancer care company called Ion Care which Mr Modi was behind.

She is alleging “fraudulent misrepresentation and breach of contract”.

I did not say anything that was false. I believed what I said to be true

Lalit Modi

Mr Modi disputes her allegations.

Mrs Maag says she invested after Mr Modi “represented” to her that the Duke of York was among several high-profile people who were “patrons” of Ion Care.

She has told Judge Murray Rosen that the King and Queen of Spain – Felipe VI and Queen Letizia – were also included as “patrons” in an investor “pitch”.

Judge Rosen is hearing evidence at a trial in London due to this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwKxy_0eRDOfPa00

Mr Modi has told the judge, in a written witness statement, that he had set out a “wish list”.

“I did not say anything that was false,” he said.

“I believed what I said to be true.”

He said he was “setting out my vision and wish list” for Ion Care – the operational business and a philanthropic foundation.

“Prince Andrew: I had spoken to him myself about Ion Care, he hadn’t committed either way,” said Mr Modi.

“That would have been on the foundation side.”

He said he had “intended to approach” the King and Queen of Spain.

Mr Modi said a number of people had featured in a “book of what we would like” and added: “This was a wish list of people we would like as patrons or brand ambassadors or to be involved with the project.”

Mrs Maag had said, in a written witness statement: “Lalit said that Prince Andrew was very dear friend, with whom he commonly interacted.

“Lalit led me to believe, and I did believe – and indeed was impressed – that these very influential people had already agreed to be involved in Ion Care.”

She said celebrities including footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and tennis player Roger Federer were also referred to, and added: “Lalit referred to these individuals as being Ion Care’s ‘brand ambassadors’.”

Mrs Maag says she later found out that Mr Modi had made “false statements in relation to the so-called patrons”.

She is claiming nearly £600,000 (800,000 US dollars) as “damages for deceit”, based on “misrepresentations” alleged to have been made by Mr Modi during a meeting.

Quantum also wants to recover “substantial sums” in respect of “consequential losses” – returns Mrs Maag says would have been received on investments.

Lawyers say millions of pounds are at stake.

Anna Dilnot QC, who is leading Mrs Maag’s legal team, has told the judge in a written case outline that “patrons” identified in an investor deck were “the King and Queen of Spain, HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, the wife of the Prime Minister of the UAE, HH Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Prince Andrew Duke of York and Kofi Annan (former Secretary General of the UN)”.

Miss Dilnot said Mrs Maag’s evidence was that Mr Modi said “a number of well-known and influential individuals” had agreed to act as “patrons” of Ion Care and made financial commitments amounting to nearly £200 million.

She said a spokeswoman for Andrew had last year said he had never been a patron of Ion Care.

Mr Modi is Indian and lives in London.

Mrs Maag is Indian and lives in Singapore.

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

MacKenzie Scott Once Again Reminds People Jeff Bezos Is a Cheapskate by Comparison

Over the last several years, MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos, has made a name for herself as a philanthropist committed to giving away large gobs of money. Last June, for example, she donated $2.74 billion to 286 different organizations, and on Thursday, Communities in Schools, a network of nonprofits that work in 2,900 “high-poverty” K-12 schools across the country, said that the national office and its affiliates had received a cool $133.5 million from the former first lady of Amazon. The most recent donation brings Scott’s total giving since her 2019 divorce to at least $8.6 billion to worthy causes. It also brings up the uncomfortable fact that, by comparison and as a proportion of his wealth, Jeff Bezos is kind of a cheapskate!
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lalit Modi
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Kofi Annan
Daily Mail

Kimora Lee Simmons' estranged Goldmans banker husband Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist' who 'uses people,' says lawyer for co-worker on trial for his part in a multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme

Ex-Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist,' a defense lawyer has claimed in the sensational Wall Street trial into his colleague's alleged multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme. Leissner, the estranged husband of fashion model and reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons, was allegedly 'married to two different women at the...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Kimora Lee Simmons’ husband Tim Leissner to testify at Goldman trial

An ex-Goldman Sachs executive who is now estranged from fashion model wife Kimora Lee Simmons is set to testify this week at a trial over a multibillion-dollar bribery scheme in Malaysia that ensnared the Wall Street giant’s bankers. Tim Leissner — who once headed Goldman’s Southeast Asia operations and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ukrainian sailor sinks Russian boss’s £5.8m luxury superyacht in Spain before accusing him of selling weapons to Putin

A UKRAINIAN sailor sunk his Russian boss' £5.8m luxury superyacht in Spain before accusing him of selling weapons to Vladimir Putin. The yacht, named the Lady Anastasia, is owned by businessman Alexander Mijeev. Mijeev took over Rostec, a Russian state-owned weapons supplier, in 2016. The Ukrainian sailor, identified as...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Ipl#The Indian Premier League#High Court#Quantum Care
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
marketplace.org

Russia tries to stop exit of Western businesses as departures accelerate

Russia’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country will seek to temporarily stop foreign investors from selling Russian assets. It’s a move to stem the exit of Western businesses. A growing number of businesses have been cutting ties or at least trying to distance themselves from Russia as...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

528K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy