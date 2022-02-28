ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Caparoula

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial Client Account Manager at Seubert & Associates, Inc. Seubert is pleased to welcome Michelle Caparoula to the...

www.bizjournals.com

Chariton Leader

Michelle Oelmann Named Employee of the Quarter at LCHC

For going “above & beyond” in the best interest of Lucas County Health Center, Michelle Oelmann became the most recent recipient of the Employee of the Quarter Award. Oelmann was recognized for doing her job in a timely fashion to ensure patients get their procedures done, always having a positive attitude, and going above and beyond to help patients.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bizjournals

Major Portland-area foundation announces Microsoft exec as new CEO

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has a new CEO and executive director: Romanita Hairston, who comes to the Vancouver-based charitable organization from Microsoft. Hairston will start in her role in July. “Romanita has an excellent background to assume this role, bringing a rich understanding of the Murdock Trust, our mission,...
CHARITIES
bizjournals

Susan Martinez

Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years’ experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Kestra Financial subsidiary acquires $800-million-asset wealth management firm in Dallas

Austin-based Bluespring Wealth Partners is acquiring a Dallas wealth management firm, expanding its North Texas presence, as the latest in a string of deals. Bluespring brought on CD Wealth Management, which manages over $850 million in assets. Scott Cohen, founder and CEO of the Dallas firm, said the Bluespring acquisition will give the firm more scale to serve clients better.
DALLAS, TX
bizjournals

New local grocery chain launching three Nashville locations in 2022

A Murfreesboro native plans to open three locally-driven grocery stores in the Nashville area by the end of 2022. Jim Douglas, owner of Sticky Tomato — a gummy-centric cannabis company founded in 2016, had built contacts with the Department of Agriculture and local producers throughout his career and decided to start his own grocery store chain after seeing the impact pandemic-induced supply chain issues had on produce availability in big-name grocery stores.
NASHVILLE, TN
bizjournals

Oregon restaurant group to pay $169,000 in labor violation fines

A chain of restaurants in Portland, Salem and Eugene has been fined more than $169,000 for unpaid tips and overtime, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Kkoki Korean BBQ, which operates locations in the three cities, allegedly underpaid 118 workers by withholding tips, allowing managers to take a portion of tips and only paying overtime after 86 hours of work, according to a Labor Department news release.
PORTLAND, OR
bizjournals

A Louisville moving company files for bankruptcy

A nearly two-decade-old Louisville business has filed for bankruptcy. Margaret's Movers Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division, on Feb. 15. Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations to keep the business alive and pay back its debts over time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bizjournals

Act fast: State, federal funding could transform families, businesses, universities and municipalities

From homeowners to business owners, urban entrepreneurs to rural residents, federal stimulus dollars are set to flow through Tallahassee to fund critical projects statewide. In what has been called a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity, those seeking to tap these dollars must act quickly. Florida’s small businesses, universities, families and others...
FLORIDA STATE
bizjournals

IPS Solar will become part of Allete after $165 million deal

A double acquisition announced Thursday had Roseville, Minnesota-based IPS Solar's ownership move to Maryland — and then immediately back to Minnesota.,. ISP Solar, which develops and installs solar energy systems, was acquired by New Energy Equity of Maryland — which in turn was bought this week by Duluth's Allete Inc.
ROSEVILLE, MN
bizjournals

Heather Arnold

For 18 years, Albuquerque Business First has honored local leaders who have earned the Women of Influence designation. The annual awards program is meant to shine a light on those individuals who are having a positive impact on New Mexico — both inside and outside of the office. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bizjournals

People On The Move

Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act at Rockland Trust Co. EDUCATION: Suffolk University (Boston, MA), University of Massachusetts (Boston, MA) Thomas (Tom) Golden has been appointed Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer. Tom will be responsible for promoting, developing, implementing, and administering all aspects of the Bank’s CRA program. His work includes serving as Rockland Trust’s principal point of contact for community organizations focused on the promotion of affordable housing, community investment, economic development, and the delivery of banking and financial services.
BOSTON, MA
bizjournals

Women of Influence 2022: Anyeley Hallová of Adre

Anyeley Hallová had a big 2021. That January, she was elected vice-chair of the Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission, a government group concerned with state land use moves and overseeing the Department of Land Conservation and Development. "The commission, our staff and our state have benefitted greatly from...
PORTLAND, OR
bizjournals

The new fight for talent

Remote working has allowed big Bay Area companies to hire Sacramento-based tech workers without the requirement that they move to expensive Bay Area cities. It also means homegrown tech companies can likewise hire from anywhere.
SACRAMENTO, CA
bizjournals

Ashley Hirsch Marquez

Real Estate Agent at Nan And Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate. Ashley Hirsch Marquez has been in the real estate industry for over two years. She was nominated as a Top Realtor in Galveston by the Daily News in 2021 and was chosen as a 40 Under 40 recipient in 2020. These acknowledgements come as a result of Ashley helping clients all over the Galveston area find their dream home. When not working, Ashley can be found fishing with her husband, spending time with family, or working as a Youth Leader at her community church.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Wake Forest University names new dean of its business school

Wake Forest University has named Annette Ranft as the dean of the university’s School of Business, where she will oversee the school’s highly ranked undergraduate business programs, master’s degree programs and non-degree programs. Ranft previously served as the dean at Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business as...
COLLEGES
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: Custom Maid Service

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 25, 2022. Year to date through February 25, 2022, the court recorded 8 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 100 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bizjournals

She Means Business

Shehnaaz Suliman is on a mission to place more women in biotech boardrooms. Models in tight black dresses with skin-flashing shoulder cutouts sidling up to executives and investors at an after-hours party during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference represented the biotech industry’s gender reckoning. Dr. Shehnaaz Suliman may embody...
INDUSTRY

