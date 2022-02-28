Michelle Caparoula

Real Estate Agent at Nan And Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate. Ashley Hirsch Marquez has been in the real estate industry for over two years. She was nominated as a Top Realtor in Galveston by the Daily News in 2021 and was chosen as a 40 Under 40 recipient in 2020. These acknowledgements come as a result of Ashley helping clients all over the Galveston area find their dream home. When not working, Ashley can be found fishing with her husband, spending time with family, or working as a Youth Leader at her community church.

REAL ESTATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO