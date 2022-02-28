ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

As many as 8 shots heard near Elver Park Sunday night

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated multiple reports of shots fired near Elver Park Sunday night.

Police said callers reported as many as eight gunshots in the 7200 block of Mid Town Road just before 9 p.m.

Officers searched the area and reportedly found several shell casings from different caliber guns. Officers also found a live round.

Police said no injuries were reported and no property was damaged.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

