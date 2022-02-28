As many as 8 shots heard near Elver Park Sunday night

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated multiple reports of shots fired near Elver Park Sunday night.

Police said callers reported as many as eight gunshots in the 7200 block of Mid Town Road just before 9 p.m.

Officers searched the area and reportedly found several shell casings from different caliber guns. Officers also found a live round.

Police said no injuries were reported and no property was damaged.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.