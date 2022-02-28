ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Kansas woman due in court for fire that killed baby

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A Johnson County woman faces charges related to a house fire that killed a baby in suburban Kansas City, Kansas. Karlie...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

Suspect in February killing of bus driver captured in Kansas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina bus driver has been arrested in Kansas, police announced Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that detectives found Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, through a collaboration with state police, the FBI and the Shawnee, Kansas, Police Department. Thavychith was arrested without incident at a gas station in Shawnee, according to police there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Great Bend Post

Police find missing 1-year-old Kan. girl, arrest her father

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have located a 1-year-old Kansas girl reported missing early Wednesday. Kamryn is safe and police arrested her father identified as 41-year-old James Nordman on requested charges that include a violation of a domestic violence protection order, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Police released no additional details about how or where they found the child.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee, KS
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
Great Bend Post

Preliminary hearing set for abduction, shooting of Kan. toddler

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A preliminary hearing is set for April 7th for the man arrested in connection with the abduction and shooting in Reno and Sedgwick County July 19. Kamden Campos is facing 12 counts including six counts of attempted first degree murder one count of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal threat.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: 3rd victim has died after shooting at Kansas home

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Three people died after a shooting in a Kansas City suburb on Sunday. Lenexa Police Department spokesman Officer Danny Chavez said the shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. Sunday inside a home in the 8400 block of Laurelwood Street in Lenexa. The Kansas City Star...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Murder#House Fire#Police#Ap
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Evidence going to KBI after chase, arrest

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspect on multiple charges including felony interference with law enforcement following a pursuit on Saturday. Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 1997 Ford Crown Victoria near SE 37th Street and SE Colfax Place for speeding, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (2/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/28) At 3:35 p.m. an overdose/poisoning was reported in the 1000 block of US 56 Highway in Pawnee Rock. At 9:16 p.m. breathing problems were reported at 245 NE 30 Road. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/28) Threats / Criminal. At 9:27...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Legislative committee guts Kansas bill to protect water

The prospects for a major overhaul of Kansas water programs dimmed Tuesday after a legislative committee gutted a reform bill meant to give cabinet-level importance to a near crisis in Kansas. “What ended up happening is we kicked the can down the road again,” said Rep. Ron Highland, chairman of...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Barton Community College announces fall 2021 graduates

Barton Community College has announced its list of graduates who earned associate degrees or certificates for career training during the fall semester of 2021. Scott Hayes, A.A.S. and Environmental Management Professional Certificate. Kristen Rodda, Child Development Certificate. Albert. Kimberly Manning, A.S. Belpre. Ttzel Garcia, A.S. Bison. Ethan Schneider, Welding Technology...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

199 crime victims in Kansas to receive support

The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board has awarded financial assistance to 199 victims of violent crime at its February meeting, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. Awards were made in 60 new cases. Additional expenses were paid in 139 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $189,635.54. The Division of Crime...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy