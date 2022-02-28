Kansas woman due in court for fire that killed baby

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina bus driver has been arrested in Kansas, police announced Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that detectives found Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, through a collaboration with state police, the FBI and the Shawnee, Kansas, Police Department. Thavychith was arrested without incident at a gas station in Shawnee, according to police there.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO