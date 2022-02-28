BEULAH MAE GIBSON

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainians said on Wednesday they were battling on in the port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while air strikes and bombardment caused further devastation in other cities, especially Kharkiv in the east. Russia's week-old invasion has yet to...
(CNN) — From his Kyiv bunker, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky beseeched Joe Biden for a strong State of the Union message. The US President delivered -- declaring Russia's invasion as the first unifying battle in democracy's new duel with tyranny. Biden delivered a stirring rallying cry for the free...
The first primaries of the 2022 midterm election season took place in Texas on Tuesday, shaping the field for November’s general elections. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) predictably won their parties’ primaries for the gubernatorial nomination, while progressives saw a major win in the 35th Congressional District and Republican Hispanic women saw victories in South Texas.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday that confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin March 21, keeping the Senate on track for a possible final vote next month. Sen. Dick Durbin, the committee chairman, announced the hearing schedule on Wednesday as Jackson...
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address that the U.S. would close its skies to Russian aircraft while promising more pain to Russia and its cadre of oligarchs as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. The president opened his remarks with a focus on Moscow's...
BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete as neutrals at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Wednesday, despite widespread calls to ban them following Russia's invasion of Ukraine for which Belarus has been a key staging area. The International Olympic...
LONDON (AP) — Faced with the threat of financial sanctions targeting Russians, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich confirmed Wednesday he is trying to sell the Premier League club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment. Abramovich’s trophy asset made him a high-profile target for politicians demanding...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine, and the resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast. The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation. Russia’s central bank,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” President Joe Biden’s White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. One highlight is...
