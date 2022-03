Event comics can be interesting things, especially when they themselves are the product of larger, previous events and that's the case with War for Earth-3. The story that explodes onto the pages of this first of two issues has been simmering since Future State: Suicide Squad with the Suicide Squad's Amanda Waller attempting to gain power in an alternate universe. But while Waller has some big plans that involve the brutal Crime Syndicate of Earth-3 and the idea of a rogue team of ex-Squad members coming together to take Waller down seems like a recipe for a wild, violent adventure, War for Earth-3 #1 shakes out to be a slightly overstuffed issue that relies on the reader being extremely up-to-speed on a lot of previous history in order to make sense of it all.

