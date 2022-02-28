AT&T: Reviewing WarnerMedia Spinoff And AT&T's Future Potential

Enbridge is a secure high-yielding dividend icon with 27 years of consecutive increases, more than 6 decades of dividend payments, and a strong coverage ratio. Enbridge (ENB) is having a great year as it's appreciated by 27.13% since March of 2021. ENB has also appreciated by 14.51% in 2022, and unlike many other energy infrastructure companies, ENB has reclaimed becoming a positive investment over a 5-year period. The road has been tough and traditional energy has been under attack, but ENB is a critical component for North America's infrastructure. My heart breaks for the people of Ukraine, and this has been a catastrophic event that is absolutely devastating. Nothing good comes from war, and I wish that in 2022 wars that result in the loss of human life were a thing of the past, but that's not reality. The reality is that the world is a cold place, and wars have been fought for thousands of years for countless reasons. This event has placed a spotlight on energy, and I think people are finally accepting the fact that we need oil & gas. As the largest Superpower globally, America should be energy independent and support our NATO allies with cheap American fuel. I am not anti-renewables, and I have always said that this is an all the above solution, not one or the other. We should be increasing investments in renewable sources of energy, including wind, solar, geothermal, biomass, and hydroelectric, while adding nuclear capacity and increasing the production of oil & gas.

