Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShellos is a Water-type Pokemon and part of the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Hisui Pokedex. This Pokedex page covers how to get Shellos, Shellos's evolution, Shellos's Pokedex entry, and more in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Looking for something specific about Shellos? Click the links below to jump to... Shellos Pokedex...

ComicBook

Rare Sheet of Uncut First Edition Pokemon Cards Up for Auction

An uncut sheet of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards is now up for auction. The auction house Goldin has put the sheet up for auction, with a current high bid of $34,000 as of press time. The sheet not only contains all of the rarest cards in the original Pokemon Trading Card Game Base Set, it also provides a valuable glimpse into the history and manufacture of Pokemon cards. Due to the fact that the sheet has a handwritten note noting that the sheet is "okay for color and fit," this was likely a proof sheet designed to test the printing of cards before they entered mass production. We'll note that these cards are all holofoil cards – non-holofoil rare cards weren't introduced until Wizards of the Coast produced the Jungle expansion set. No details were provided about the seller of the sheet.
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Brings Serena Back for a Battle

One awesome Pokemon cosplay is getting Serena ready for a new battle! Ash Ketchum has teamed up with a number of different traveling companions over the decades of the franchise thus far, and each of them has been so different from one another that fans have picked their favorites from among the groups. Many of these companions have actually made their return to the anime on a few occasions over the run of the newest anime, Pokemon Journeys, but there are still many more fan favorites from the past that fans want to see in action again with an official return someday.
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Celebrates Kanto's Starters a Gorgeous Makeover

Pokemon Day has come at last, and fans are living their best life to celebrate the franchise. After all, Japan welcomed the debut of Pokemon Red and Green on this day decades ago, and the IP is still kicking. With billions of fans the world over, Pokemon is stronger than ever, and that is why one makeup artist felt it was time to add a bit of spice to Kanto's starters.
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Celebrates Episode 100 With New Art

Pokemon Journeys will soon be hitting its milestone 100th episode for its run in Japan, and has shared a special new sketch to celebrate! The series has been following Ash Ketchum and new heroes Goh and Chloe across not only the newest region of Galar from Pokemon Sword and Shield, but every major region introduced throughout the games thus far. This has pit them against some familiar faces from the past and has introduced many new characters to the fold so far. Now the sky is the limit for the trio as they cross over this major milestone and ready to take on the next phase of their journey.
The Game Haus

When Is The 2022 Pokemon Direct?

Pokemon Day is so close, trainers. Everyone at the Game Haus can taste it like a Snorlax gunning for sweets. It also happens that a new Pokemon Direct is in the work for celebrations. This begs the question, when is the 2022 Pokemon Direct? Dive in to catch the date.
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might have made a subtle appearance in Sword and Shield

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may have been subtly referenced in Sword and Shield back in 2019. As shared in the Pokemon subreddit (via IGN), it looks like developer Game Freak may have made a subtle reference to its upcoming game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in previous game Pokemon Sword and Shield. In the post, we can see a photo of what looks like the Hotel Ionia from Sword & Shield where a roped-off room appears to have wallpaper that’s decorated with oranges and grapes.
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Reveals What Ash's Gigantamax Gengar Looks Like in Battle

Pokemon Journeys has finally shown off what Ash Ketchum can do with his Gigantamax Gengar with the newest episode of the series! Ash has been making his way through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and as he battles against his strongest opponents yet in the upper classes, he has been pulling moves from his journey throughout the Pokemon world over the years. This has included the use of Z-Moves and Mega Evolution, and most recently he was able to acquire Gengar's specialty Gigantamax form in order to stand up against the upper ranks of the Ultra Class trainers.
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
SVG

Everybody's Saying The Same Thing About Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Starters

"Pokemon Scarlet" and "Violet" have officially been announced, and fans are already anticipating what the next generation of "Pokemon" will look like. In general, fans were blown away by the reveal, and some even commented on how it looked more realistic in some ways than any other "Pokemon" title before it. Fans are also already speculating what real-world inspirations "Scarlet" and "Violet" will draw from, with some even suspecting that the games will resemble real-world Spain. However, one thing particularly caught gamers' attention in the "Pokemon" reveal: the starters.
Robb Report

This Rare Pikachu Pokemon Card Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $900,000

Click here to read the full article. Vintage gaming cards are great for more than nostalgia these days. Case in point, a near-mint Illustrator Pikachu Pokémon card sold for $375,000 in February 2021; making it the most expensive card sold of its kind. Ironically, another iteration of that Poké card now claims the top spot. Dubbed the Pocket Monsters Japanese Promo “Illustrator” Holographic Pikachu card, the lot was sold for $900,000 in an auction held by Goldin, a marketplace for collectibles. The 1998 card was sold to an unknown bidder after receiving up to 34 other offers. There were 39 copies...
Polygon

Pokémon Go guide: How to evolve Rockruff into different Lycanroc forms

Rockruff, the cute puppy Pokémon from Alola, has been added to Pokémon Go and it has slightly specific evolution requirements. Our Pokémon Go Rockruff evolution guide details how to evolve Rockruff into both its Midday and Midnight forms. How to get Lycanroc Midday or Midnight forms. To...
NME

‘Civilization’ creator Sid Meier says monetisation can harm gaming

Game designer Sid Meier has shared his thoughts on monetisation within the games industry, and warned that it can jeopardise “making great games”. Speaking to the BBC for the 30th anniversary of Civilization, Meier warned that trying to monetise games can end up harming them. Meier explained that...
Polygon

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s visual novel prologue is out today on PS4 and PS5

With Tango Gameworks set to release the first-person supernatural action game Ghostwire: Tokyo on March 25, the developer has also released a free visual novel adventure for PS4 and PS5 to prepare fans before they plunge into the depths of a specter-riddled metropolis. Set six months before the events of...
