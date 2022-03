Cash flow had become a significant problem for businesses since the pandemic began. Of the approximately $1.2 trillion in outstanding receivables that small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States obtain each year via ad hoc payments, PYMNTS’ research indicates that 30% are paid late. That means SMBs are forced to chase down $465 billion in revenue or wait until long after the due date to receive their funds. This delay creates cash flow problems for SMBs and strains their B2B relationships when larger organizations do not send payments on time.

