Cross-platform- and subgroup-differences in the well-being effects of Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook in the United States

By Kokil Jaidka
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpatial aggregates of survey and web search data make it possible to identify the heterogeneous well-being effects of social media platforms. This study reports evidence from different sources of longitudinal data that suggests that the well-being effects of social media differ across platforms and population groups. The well-being effects of frequent...

www.nature.com

Related
Reuters

Facebook, Instagram globally demoting posts from Russian state media -Meta

March 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms (FB.O) is globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook, the company's head of global affairs said on Tuesday. Tech and social media companies have faced pressure to...
INTERNET
TheDailyBeast

Facebook and Twitter Blocked in Russia

Russia has begun banning Facebook and Twitter from its servers, escalating its efforts to clamp down on platforms that are fact-checking the Kremlin’s false claims over its war in Ukraine. Roskomnadzor, the government’s communications agency, said the decision to ban Facebook came after 26 cases of “discrimination against Russian media and information resources” were reported since October 2020, pointing to the platform’s recent banning of its state media outlets RT News and Sputnik. Roskomnadzor has also begun blocking access to Twitter, state media reported. “Soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out,” Nick Clegg, head of global affairs for Facebook parent Meta, wrote on Twitter. “We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action.”
INTERNET
Indy100

Russian man goes viral after smashing up his iPad in response to US sanctions

A video that appears to show a Russian man smashing his iPad in response to Apple announcing it will no longer sell products in the country has gone viral.The video, which was shared on Twitter by BBC journalist Francis Scarr, shows a man kneeling next to a young boy and using a hammer to destroy the piece of tech.He smashes it a few times, flips it over and does the same then hands the hammer to the child and encourages him to do the same."That's our response to your sanctions," the man reportedly says. "We don't need your petty modern...
TECHNOLOGY
WTHR

Facebook limits Russian state media from making money off platform

Facebook said Friday it is prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or making money off its platform, worldwide, as the invasion of Ukraine intensifies. The announcement was met with approval from some while others questioned why the social media site wasn't doing more. In a short Twitter thread, Facebook's...
INTERNET
Nature.com

Ultra-processed foods and cancer risk: from global food systems to individual exposures and mechanisms

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) have become increasingly dominant globally, contributing to as much as 60% of total daily energy intake in some settings. Epidemiological evidence suggests this worldwide shift in food processing may partly be responsible for the global obesity epidemic and chronic disease burden. However, prospective studies examining the association between UPF consumption and cancer outcomes are limited. Available evidence suggests that UPFs may increase cancer risk via their obesogenic properties as well as through exposure to potentially carcinogenic compounds such as certain food additives and neoformed processing contaminants. We identify priority areas for future research and policy implications, including improved understanding of the potential dual harms of UPFs on the environment and cancer risk. The prevention of cancers related to the consumption of UPFs could be tackled using different strategies, including behaviour change interventions among consumers as well as bolder public health policies needed to improve food environments.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Comparative treatments of a green tattoo ink with Ruby, Nd:YAG nano- and picosecond lasers in normal and array mode

The tattoos removal has become an issue upon spread of the tattooing practice worldwide and hindsight regrets. Lasers are typically used for the purpose, though some colours such as green are considered "recalcitrant" to the treatment. In the current investigation, we aim at determining the efficacy of removal of a green ink water dispersion, using 5 laser treatments: Nd:YAG nano- and picosecond lasers in normal and array mode and Ruby nanosecond laser, keeping the total irradiated energy constant. The UV"“Vis spectroscopy of the treated samples indicate that Nd:YAG picosecond laser is most effective, and the Ruby nanosecond laser is the least efficient. Fragment compounds generated from the pigment and siloxanes are common to all treatments, whereas hydrocarbon emerge by a larger amount upon Nd:YAG nanosecond treatment. Fibres are formed upon picosecond treatments and when operating in array mode, and lamellae are achieved by Ruby nanosecond laser treatment. Residual particles suspensions are very heterogeneous upon nanosecond treatments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Bispecific antibodies in oncology

Bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) are a diverse family of antibodies or antibody constructs that recognize two epitopes or antigens. Most bsAbs are bispecific T-cell-engagers (BiTEs), designed to redirect and/or activate CD3-expressing cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) against a specific tumour target on malignant cells. Other bsAb classes include therapies that target immune checkpoints, oncogenic signalling pathways and cytokines. Bifunctional fusion proteins are a subset of bsAbs that are typically devoid of an Fc region.
SCIENCE
CBS San Francisco

Foodie Fundraisers Feed Growing Bay Area Solidarity With Ukraine

BENICIA (KPIX) — As the war rages on in Ukraine, people in this country are searching for ways to help. On Saturday, those who make food for a living were putting their skills to work to help others during these desperate days. In small towns and big cities, people are using the talents they have to raise money for the people of Ukraine. Puskin Restaurant in San Francisco is usually closed on weekends but it opened on Saturday for a special fundraiser. Owner Sergey Shukaylo was donating all the proceeds from the sale of piroshkis — a traditional deep-fried pastry filled...
BENICIA, CA
PWMania

Nikkita Lyons Comments On Her Pinfall From WWE NXT Going Viral

Nikkita Lyons made her in-ring debut during the February 22nd 2022 edition of WWE NXT. During an interview with WWE Espanol on Facebook, Lyons talked about her pinfall where she did the splits going viral:. “I was still, ‘did that just happen?’ I didn’t look at my phone until I...
WWE
SheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulSpoilers

In Soaps.com’s newest Bold & Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11, Deacon runs to the rescue, Sheila — unsurprisingly — just can’t help herself from sharing her triumph over Brooke with someone, and Grace causes chaos as she interferes in Paris’ love life. Will the truth come out about her extracurricular activities with Carter? Read on to find out what will go down and to discover which couple will share a heart-wrenching moment!
TV SERIES
Nature.com

Hypothyroidism and related comorbidities on the risks of developing tinnitus

This is a retrospective longitudinal study that uses data from the National Health Insurance Research Database (NHIRD) of Taiwan of which hypothyroid patients who received a diagnosis between 2000 and 2010 were selected and followed up until 2011. The primary outcome of this study was the occurrence of tinnitus (ICD-9-CM code 388.3). The relevant comorbidities were selected as potential confounders according to the literature, which included vertigo (ICD-9-CM code 386), insomnia (ICD-9-CM code 780), anxiety (ICD-9-CM code 300.00), and hearing loss (ICD-9-CM code 388"“389). The overall incidence of tinnitus was significantly higher in the hypothyroidism cohort than in the non-hypothyroidism cohort (9.49 vs. 6.03 per 1000 person-years), with an adjusted HR of 1.35 (95% CI 1.18"“1.54) after adjusting potential confounders. The incidences of tinnitus, as stratified by gender, age, comorbidity, and follow-up time, were all significantly higher in the hypothyroidism cohort than those in the non-hypothyroidism cohort. The incidence of tinnitus significantly increased with age (aHR"‰="‰1.01, 95% CI 1.01"“1.02). In conclusion, we report the relationship between hypothyroidism and the increased risk for tinnitus. We also found that hypothyroidism patients are at increased risk of developing tinnitus when associated with comorbidities including vertigo, hearing loss, and insomnia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

