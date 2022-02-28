ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrecks near Forsyth-Guilford County line snarl traffic along US 421

By Emily Mikkelsen
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple of wrecks on the highway snarled morning commute traffic.

Two different wrecks slowed things down Monday morning.

The southbound lanes were down to one lane due to a crash between Macy Grove Road and Bunker Hill Road.

On the northbound lanes, there was a wreck around Bunker Hill Road and the Guilford-Forsyth County line. Both crashes had the highway down to one lane for some time with crews working to clear the scene.

These have been cleared.

