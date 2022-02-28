Stonewall Resort to Host Tequila, Mezcal Inspired Culinary Events Mar. 4th and 5th

WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Stonewall Resort will host two unique culinary events March 4th and 5th featuring the delicious and complex flavors of tequila, North America’s first intoxicating liquor. River Hawkins, one of the world’s foremost experts on tequila and mezcal, will lead discussion and answer questions at both events.

“We strive to offer fun, creative experiences and both of these events will instill a new appreciation for these special spirits,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “The resort’s expert culinary team have developed menus complimenting the various drink pairings which are sure to please.”

D’Amour said the resort will host the Craft Margarita Pairing Dinner from 6:30-9:30pm on Friday, March 4th. This intimate four-course dining and pairing event will instruct guests on the secrets to creating a variety of scratch-made margaritas. Each unique margarita will be paired perfectly with a specific plated dish.

The menu includes:

Trio of skewers featuring chipotle aioli shrimp, beef tenderloin and chicken chimichurri paired with Margarita Pura with Lunazul Reposado Tequila;

Ceviche and tomato arugula salad paired with a “Pico de Gallo” margarita with El Buho Mezcal;

Spanish marinated grilled beef medallions paired with “Donde Estan Mis Pantalones” with Monte Alban Mezcal; and,

Dulce de Leche cheesecake paired with a La Decadencia margarita with Hussong’s Platinum Anejo.

Overnight packages, inclusive of the event, four course dinner, four margaritas and lodge accommodations, are $349 per couple. Limited event only tickets (without room accommodations) are also available by contacting the resort.

On Saturday, March 5th, from 4-6pm, the resort will host a Rare Tequila & Mezcal Dinner. The event features three varieties of tequila and four varieties of Mezcal. Whether new to tequila and Mezcal or a seasoned connoisseur, this educational event offers guests an experience specifically designed to cultivate a greater appreciation for these unique liquors.

Guests will be introduced to the traditional compliments enjoyed with Mezcal such as rare spices, fruit and traditional drinks and will learn about the cultural relevance of the Agave plant to Mexican culture and Mezcal’s roots in pre-Hispanic history. Following the tasting, guests will enjoy a specially curated deluxe taco bar.

Overnight packages, inclusive of the event, dining, and lodge accommodations, are $319 per couple. Limited event only tickets (without room accommodations) are also available by contacting the resort.

Guests may also choose to combine both the March 4th and March 5th experiences for the ultimate tequila weekend. Contact the resort at (304) 269-7400for booking assistance.

For additional information or to make reservations, call the resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.stonewallresort.com.

