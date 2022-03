LOGAN, Ohio -- In Buddy League, one team always appeared to have a big kid to whom the other players lobbed the ball for easy baskets, and that squad always won. Belmont Union is the high school version of that team, except the Jets have four big kids, all talented on offense and defense. That was the difference Saturday in the Jets' 69-67 victory over Fairland in the Division III, Region 11 high school girls basketball championship game at Logan High School's Jim Myers Gymnasium.

LOGAN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO