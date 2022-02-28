Skunk Figment Smell Changes…

Juan Luis Londoño Arias, better known as Maluma, is a Colombian singer, songwriter, actor, and superstar with over 62 million followers on Instagram alone. With a busy year of music and film releases (including last month’s Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez), he his quickly becoming a global household name. Today, the star is announcing that he is also following J.Lo’s lead in another venture and taking his first foray into fragrance. Maluma will be launching his first range of fragrances, available to purchase starting Friday, March 4. Instilling this first drop with stately importance, the name of the fragrance range is named Royalty by Maluma and the first collection is, of course, The King and Queen Collection. The collection consists of four scents for both men and women, each selling for $45 starting tomorrow on the brand’s website, royaltybymaluma.com.

