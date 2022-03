DraftKings stock continues to attract downgrades from the Street after its FQ4 card. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock was battered after its FQ4 earnings card, as the market didn't like its FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance. Furthermore, the stock has been on a downward spin as unprofitable growth companies continue to be hammered. In truth, DKNG reported a decent FQ4 card. Moreover, DraftKings also guided its adjusted EBITDA for the first time, addressing its path towards profitability. Nonetheless, the number came in worse than the Street expected, as the market parses what DKNG stock should be worth.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO