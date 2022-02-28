ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Virginia man extradited from Fayette County

By Tyler Barker
 9 days ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

On February 27, 2022, deputies received notification from Purcellville PD in Loudoun County, Virginia, asking assistance locating a wanted fugitive in the Meadow Bridge area. Deputies found the individual and took him into custody.

Harold D. Ayers Jr, 25, of Hamilton, Virginia, was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition back to Virginia for the felony offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
