The New Jersey State Council on the Arts held its first meeting of 2022 on February 22 where nearly $1 million was awarded to 85 New Jersey artists. The money comes from a part of the Council’s Individual Artist Fellowship Program in partner with Mid Atlantic Arts. The fellowships are competitive annual awards for NJ artists in 12 rotating disciplines. This year artists applied for awards in the categories of digital/electronic, film/video, painting, printmaking/works on paper/book arts, and prose.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO