‘Euphoria’ sparks rise in young people seeking help for addiction

By Sam Warner
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuphoria has led to a rise in young people seeking help for addiction problems, according to the UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT). The HBO series wrapped up its second season last night (February 27), and throughout its run one of the main themes has been drug addiction, particularly shown through the...

Complex

What ‘Euphoria’ Gets Right and Wrong About Addiction and Recovery

There has been plenty of conversation regarding Euphoria and its portrayal of addiction. Some, like the anti-drug education program D.A.R.E., believe the show is glorifying drug use, while others believe it’s doing a service by portraying the realities of what it’s like to be and deal with somebody who has an addiction. For some viewers, the HBO show’s protagonist Rue Bennett’s substance abuse storyline is also exposing them to a world that may have been foreign to them until now. Zendaya’s portrayal of a 17-year-old battling a drug addiction on the show was so compelling that she made history as the youngest woman to win Best Actress in a drama series at the Emmys. In Season 2, viewers watched Rue relapse, consuming everything from opiates to heroin to fentanyl, and has managed to put her life in danger on more than one occasion. The show’s critics believe the R-rated series isn’t setting a good example for younger viewers, but people who have been in Rue’s shoes, doctors who treat patients like Rue, and people whose loved ones struggle with addiction disagree. There is plenty that the drama is getting right about addiction and recovery, but since millions of people have gravitated to the show and its characters in just two seasons, the writers and creators now have an even wider responsibility of making sure to also right the show’s many wrongs.
Cosmopolitan

If Only I Had ‘Euphoria’ During the Height of My Drug Addiction

When I heard that D.A.R.E., a group responsible for educating kids and teens about drug use, called Euphoria's depiction of addiction a "glorification," I initially thought it was a joke. Clearly the powers-that-be over there are watching a different show than I am, because here's my take: Euphoria, unlike almost every other depiction of drug use I've seen in pop culture, is doing the necessary work to shift the view of addiction. It’s making addicts and the people who love them feel less alone, and it’s illuminating the dark reality of addiction for people who might be struggling to understand. The show’s not just entertainment—I’d argue it has the power to change people’s lives.
