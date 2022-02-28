Hillsdale College to host 'Film Noir' in Center for Constructive Alternatives series

Hillsdale College will host its fourth Center for Constructive Alternatives lecture series of the 2021-22 academic year, March 6-10, titled “Film Noir.”

Film noir (“dark cinema”) is defined by a distinctive visual style, edgy themes, violent plots and bleak urban settings. The classical period of film noir spanned the 1940s and ’50s, although its influence remains strong even today.

This fourth and final CCA of the 2021-22 academic year will consider the history and elements of film noir, the political and social implications of its themes and its continuing influence on American cinema.

The series lineup includes:

Sunday, March 6, 2022

4 p.m. ET – Showing of “The Maltese Falcon” (dir. John Huston; 1941)

8 p.m. ET – “Film Noir: An Overview History,” R. Barton Palmer

Monday, March 7, 2022

4 p.m. ET – Showing of “The Killers” (dir. Robert Siodmak; 1946)

8 p.m. ET – “Cinematography of Noir,” Alain Silver

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

4 p.m. ET – Showing of “Out of the Past” (dir. Jacques Tourneur; 1947)

8 p.m. ET – “Elements of Classic Noir,” Eddie Muller

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

4 p.m. ET – Showing of “Laura” (dir. Otto Preminger; 1944, 88 minutes)

8 p.m. ET – “Beauty, Tragedy, Law, and Advertising,” Titus Techera

Thursday, March 10, 2022

4 p.m. ET – Faculty Roundtable: Mark A. Kalthoff, chairman, dean of faculty; James M. Brandon, chairman and professor of theatre; Brent Cline, associate professor of English; Todd K. Mack, chairman and associate professor of Spanish.

R. Barton Palmer is Calhoun Lemon Professor Emeritus of English, retired from Clemson University in 2018. While at Clemson, Palmer served as director of the World Cinema Program. He is the author, editor, or general editor of more than 40 volumes on various literary and cinematic subjects.

Alain Silver is an American film producer, director, and film historian. He is the author and editor of books and essays on film topics, especially film noir.

Eddie Muller is an American writer based in San Francisco. He is known for writing books about movies, particularly film noir, and is the host of Noir Alley on Turner Classic Movies.

Titus Techera is the executive director of the American Cinema Foundation.

The lectures will be livestreamed at livestream.hillsdale.edu .

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale College to host 'Film Noir' in Center for Constructive Alternatives series