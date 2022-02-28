ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale College to host 'Film Noir' in Center for Constructive Alternatives series

By Staff report
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 2 days ago

Hillsdale College will host its fourth Center for Constructive Alternatives lecture series of the 2021-22 academic year, March 6-10, titled “Film Noir.”

Film noir (“dark cinema”) is defined by a distinctive visual style, edgy themes, violent plots and bleak urban settings. The classical period of film noir spanned the 1940s and ’50s, although its influence remains strong even today.

This fourth and final CCA of the 2021-22 academic year will consider the history and elements of film noir, the political and social implications of its themes and its continuing influence on American cinema.

The series lineup includes:

Sunday, March 6, 2022

  • 4 p.m. ET – Showing of “The Maltese Falcon” (dir. John Huston; 1941)
  • 8 p.m. ET – “Film Noir: An Overview History,” R. Barton Palmer

Monday, March 7, 2022

  • 4 p.m. ET – Showing of “The Killers” (dir. Robert Siodmak; 1946)
  • 8 p.m. ET – “Cinematography of Noir,” Alain Silver

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

  • 4 p.m. ET – Showing of “Out of the Past” (dir. Jacques Tourneur; 1947)
  • 8 p.m. ET – “Elements of Classic Noir,” Eddie Muller

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

  • 4 p.m. ET – Showing of “Laura” (dir. Otto Preminger; 1944, 88 minutes)
  • 8 p.m. ET – “Beauty, Tragedy, Law, and Advertising,” Titus Techera

Thursday, March 10, 2022

  • 4 p.m. ET – Faculty Roundtable: Mark A. Kalthoff, chairman, dean of faculty; James M. Brandon, chairman and professor of theatre; Brent Cline, associate professor of English; Todd K. Mack, chairman and associate professor of Spanish.

R. Barton Palmer is Calhoun Lemon Professor Emeritus of English, retired from Clemson University in 2018. While at Clemson, Palmer served as director of the World Cinema Program. He is the author, editor, or general editor of more than 40 volumes on various literary and cinematic subjects.

Alain Silver is an American film producer, director, and film historian. He is the author and editor of books and essays on film topics, especially film noir.

Eddie Muller is an American writer based in San Francisco. He is known for writing books about movies, particularly film noir, and is the host of Noir Alley on Turner Classic Movies.

Titus Techera is the executive director of the American Cinema Foundation.

The lectures will be livestreamed at livestream.hillsdale.edu .

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale College to host 'Film Noir' in Center for Constructive Alternatives series

Related
Register Citizen

Noir City Hollywood Festival Returns With Focus on Race and Gender in Film Noir — and More 35mm Restorations

Sidney Poitier — film noir icon? That may not be one of the phrases that popped up most frequently in the recent obituaries and appreciations for the late actor, but Poitier did take his turn at noir. The movie with which he made his screen debut, “No Way Out,” will be featured at the upcoming resumption of the annual Noir City Hollywood Festival, which is devoting separate days to the treatment of race and women in the crime dramas of the ’40s and ’50s, along with a continued focus on presenting restorations in 35mm glory.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Parade

For Black History Month or Anytime, Check Out These 21 Black Documentaries That Educate, Entertain and Inspire

It can be frustrating to explain the Black experience in the United States, in part because Black history in America is comprised of so many different experiences. Some are well-known, like slavery, while others are less-known, such as the story of free Black people in New Orleans during the antebellum period. That’s why Black documentaries can be so exciting; there are so many things to learn about.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Valerie Boyd, Renowned Biographer of Author of Zora Neale Hurston, Dies At 58

Valerie Boyd, the highly revered educator, editor, and author who wrote the renowned Wrapped in Rainbows: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston, has died at 58. The Washington Post reports that Boyd passed away on Feb. 12 due to pancreatic cancer, according to her friend and power of attorney, Veta Goler. She was an associate professor and writer-in-residence at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism, where she taught magazine writing, arts reviewing, and narrative nonfiction.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fremont Tribune

Film series will feature screening of 'The Notebook'

The Digg Site’s 2022 Film Series will feature a one-night only screening of “The Notebook” at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Fremont Theaters inside Fremont Mall. Cost is a $5 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Art House Cinema renovation project. Reporter/news assistant. I'm a...
FREMONT, NE
Vogue

The Real-Life New York City Mansions That Inspired The Gilded Age

In HBO’s The Gilded Age, the newly-constructed Fifth Avenue home of the new-money Mr and Mrs Russell is a subject of fascination for the old money set. And not in a good way: with its European-style architecture (the standard at the time for fashionable families was the classic brownstone), ornate interiors and, well, gargantuan size, the home seemed gauche rather than genteel. When Mrs Russell introduces herself to high-society lady Mrs Fane at a charity event, she states her address. “Oh,” Mrs Fane replies.“That new house we’ve all been talking about.”
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Huston
Hammond Daily Star

Arts Center to host youth exhibit

The public will get a peek inside the classrooms of local art teachers when Hammond Regional Arts Center hosts the Young Artists Exhibition next month. The Young Artists Exhibition, on view from March 4-24 to celebrate National Youth Art Month, will showcase works of emerging art students throughout Tangipahoa Parish from elementary school through high school.
HAMMOND, LA
Deadline

Alan Ladd Jr. Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Braveheart’ Producer, ‘Star Wars’ Shepherd & Former Exec At Fox, MGM/UA Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Alan Ladd Jr, the veteran film producer who won a Best Picture Oscar for Braveheart, commissioned George Lucas to write Star Wars and was an influential executive for Fox and MGM/United Artists, died today, his family said. He was 84. His daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the 2017 feature documentary Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies wrote on social media: “With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd, Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact...
CELEBRITIES
Beloit Daily News

Art Center to host photo contest

More than 75 images will be exhibited during the month of March at the Beloit Art Center’s 11th annual juried photography contest. On March 4 an in-person First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5-7 p.m., with an awards ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. The first-place award winner will receive $150, second place $100 and third place $50. The exhibit will be up March 4—24.
BELOIT, WI
Primetimer

Why is The Gilded Age portraying the robber barons as heroes?

Julian Fellowes "has always been as invested in portraying the preposterousness of the rich as he is their ultimate humanity," says Phillip Maciak. "And, to its credit, the show clearly understands the failings of its luridly wealthy characters. But, because the tone of this particular series is so avowedly light, it’s committed to a project of rehabilitation for nearly all of them." He adds: "The show seems indebted to the literary aesthetic of great Gilded Age novelists like Henry James and Edith Wharton, and advance press for the series made sure to acknowledge these literary forebears. But, despite occasional dark turns, The Gilded Age has none of Wharton or James’ invigorating mercilessness. Those novelists elaborately described the sorts of interiors, domestic and psychological, we see onscreen here, but they were never this gentle. The nineteenth century New York of the American realists and naturalists was a pretty nasty place, but, over and again, the New York of Fellowes’ show simply isn’t. In this, The Gilded Age takes much the same tone as Shonda Rhimes’ Regency era romance Bridgerton—down to its fanfic approach to literary influence—when it really ought to feel more like Succession."
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

‘The Gilded Age’ gives viewers a rare glimpse into the 19th-century Black elite

In HBO’s new series “The Gilded Age,” a frequently glossed-over aspect of African American history is put in the spotlight. School textbooks documenting this time in history would have you believe that the era’s rapid economic and social growth can be credited solely to the likes of Andrew Carnegie, J. P. Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt. In truth, people of color also made significant contributions to the American economy of the 19th century and its vast accumulation of wealth. With its small lineup of impressive African American characters, “The Gilded Age” highlights a time in history when African Americans did more than just escape to New York to seize their freedom — they made history.Episode four of the new series (brought to life by "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes) dives deeper into this overlooked aspect of history by way of the character Peggy Scott (Denée Benton). The episode takes us to Peggy’s borough of New York, away from the gold-lacquered neighborhood where the white elites live, and to the thriving African American community where her family lives. Peggy’s parents own a beautiful brownstone (complete with staff) and are educated and business-minded. They are an example of their environment, where African American men and women formed social clubs, threw opulent celebrations, and flourished. Peggy’s father, Arthur (John Douglas Thompson), owns a pharmacy and her mother, Dorothy (Audra McDonald), is a pianist.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Classic Ntozake Shange play to be reissued in book form

A classic play by the late Ntozake Shange is being reissued in book form in April to coincide with its Broadway revival by the director-choreographer Camille A. Brown. Scribner announced Tuesday that Brown and award-winning novelist Jesmyn Ward will provide introductions for Shange's choreopoem “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf,” which first ran on Broadway in 1976. The book will include an additional poem never used in the text before and photographs from previous stagings of the play. “Of all the shows to be given as an opportunity to debut as a first-time Broadway director and choreographer, ‘for colored girls ...’ feels like a gift," Brown said in a statement. "I’m thrilled that I’ve been entrusted to combine all the parts of myself — dance, music and theater arts — to shape and share this timeless story again with the world.”Brown's choreography for "Choir Boy'' brought her a Tony nomination in 2019.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

Eight Books That Reevaluate American History

Zora Neale Hurston once observed that America’s most prominent historical narratives prioritize “all these words from the seller, but not one word from the sold.” Much of American life is built on the knowledge and labor of Black people, especially those who were once enslaved. But the origins of, for example, the country’s cuisine or its music are commonly underreported, under-credited, or intentionally obfuscated—whether via the repetition of falsehoods or by keeping books that plainly document America’s past away from children.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Dr. Seuss gets woke-washed: Author's unpublished books and sketches will be edited by 'inclusive group from diverse racial backgrounds' before being released after six of his titles were cancelled for being 'racist'

A series of characters from unpublished Dr. Seuss works will be featured in an upcoming line of books written and illustrated by an 'inclusive' panel of writers and artists from 'diverse racial backgrounds,' the company responsible for the author's legacy announced on Wednesday. The announcement – made on March 2,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hillsdale Daily News

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

