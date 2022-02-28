ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Gunman arrested after firing more than 2 dozen shots into massage business in Warren: police

By Wwj Newsroom
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xapVZ_0eRDJIU200

WARREN (WWJ) -- A man has been arrested in Warren after police said he fired 30 or so bullets into a massage parlor early Monday morning.

There were no injuries in the shooting that led to a standoff between a police Special Response Team and the gunman, at a shopping center at 9 Mile and Ryan Rd.

According to police, after firing the shots into Greenday Massage at around 1:30 a.m., the 34-year-old suspect barricaded himself inside a pharmacy next door where he'd been living, with the owner's permission.

WWJ's Charlie Langton reports police negotiators were able to talk the man into surrendering after about four hours.

Police said they found 30 to 40 bullet casings in the parking lot, and bullet holes in the massage parlor, but women inside the massage business were not hurt.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, as the investigation continues.

The suspect's name was not released, with charges pending.

Comments / 11

Ben Raines
9d ago

Wow, women inside the massage parlor at 1:30am? I did not know massage parlors are open that late. Sounds pretty legit. I'm going to schedule an appointment tomorrow night

Reply(3)
4
 

