The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it will provide $1 billion in federal grants for agricultural pilot projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or sequester carbon. The new program, known as the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, should be a boon to conservation since many of these projects should also improve forest and grassland habitats for wildlife. Planting cover crops, seeding buffer zones with native grasses, managing healthy timber on working lands, and maintaining and improving forest soil quality are all examples of carbon-sequestering land management tools that the USDA lists on its website.

AGRICULTURE ・ 15 DAYS AGO