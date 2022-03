March 9 (UPI) -- The owners of a British farm said they were shocked when a lamb was born recently with a fifth leg sticking out of its side. Heather Hogarty, part-owner of Whitehouse Farm in the Morpeth, Northumberland, area, said the five-legged lamb was born as part of a set of triplets on Feb. 22, and the animal appears to be in good health.

ANIMALS ・ 6 MINUTES AGO