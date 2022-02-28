ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2022 is the Future of Digital Fashion

By Tora Northman
Cover picture for the articleBalenciaga has been one of the first luxury brands to truly embrace the idea of the Metaverse and virtual reality as our inevitable future, and for Spring/Summer 2022, virtual avatars are presenting the label's collection. Don't worry, Balenciaga's digital models are nothing like Zuckerberg's Meta avatars – they are...

NYLON

6 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022

Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun silhouettes to add to your wardrobe rotation. Over the years, the Danish capital has become one of the best fashion cities to watch for emerging designers, too. While most people know Copenhagen for home-grown brands like Ganni or Stine Goya, there’s a whole hub of young names experimenting with knitwear, focusing on sustainability, and upcycling clothes in new, creative ways.
WWD

Eckhaus Latta RTW Fall 2022

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta marked 10 years in business by celebrating the two tenets of their brand — craft and community — and taking over the abandoned Essex Street Market to give it one last burst of creative energy before it’s demolished to make way for luxury condominiums.
Hypebae

Balenciaga's Defender Sneaker Takes Oversized to Another Level

Spotted on Justin Bieber in Balenciaga‘s latest campaign, the Defender Sneaker is the latest addition to the fashion house’s footwear catalog. Arriving in “Beige” and “Black,” the silhouette’s design is inspired by a tire. The upper is crafted from mesh and nylon material featuring a weathered effect. The tongue, rear and heel pull tabs boast Balenciaga’s branding, while the toe is embossed with the wearer’s shoe size. The 5mm tread sole unit with an arch rounds off the footwear style.
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
Robb Report

How Kith’s Ronnie Fieg Turned His Love of Footwear Into One of the World’s Most Coveted Brands

Click here to read the full article. Ronnie Fieg isn’t a designer, per se, though he’s more than just a retailer. The 39-year-old founder of Kith, a shoe store that grew into a brand of its own, plays many parts, but his single greatest talent may be knowing how to create a vibe. While this is clear from entering any one of his stores, from Los Angeles to London, it is particularly apparent when visiting the company’s headquarters. Located in an industrial, glass-clad complex on the Williamsburg waterfront, the lofty, almost 60,000-square-foot space hums with 120 cool-kid employees looking like...
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
Footwear News

John Geiger Turns Nike Lawsuit Into an NFT

John Geiger hasn’t been shy about publicizing his legal battle with Nike, and now the designer is turning the brand’s lawsuit against him into an NFT. His eponymous brand announced the release its debut NFTs, the JG Lawsuit NFT, which will drop in Gold, Silver and Bronze editions. According to the company, the digital imagery will feature a copy of Nike’s lawsuit against Geiger, as well as the John Geiger GF-01 sneaker. “The JG Lawsuit NFT will harness our lawsuit versus Nike, which has created even more of a loyal following as Nike continues to engage in frivolous lawsuits that seem to...
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
The Independent

Olivier Rousteing shares details of fireplace explosion, says it inspired his work at Balmain

Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing has opened up about the explosion at his home which left him with burns across his body, revealing that his injuries have inspired some of his work.In a written first-person account for British Vogue, published on Saturday, the French fashion designer said the “entire front” of his body became “engulfed with flames” when his gas fireplace exploded during a small dinner party at his home in October 2020.Rousteing initially hid his injuries from most of his friends, family and work colleagues, but eventually revealed that he had suffered burns from the accident in a candid...
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo gives her take on the “London look.” The “good 4 u” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed the pop star in London, with her friend Iris Scot. When it comes to her outfit, the “drivers license” singer wore a crocheted sweater that featured an alternating black and white stripe design that had an abstract gray shape in the middle of the garment. On the lower half, Rodrigo opted for a black skirt that encompassed a...
WWD

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2022

The world of Anna Sui has always been chock full of pop culture references. As of late, the designer has been looking to the past, both inside her vast archive and out, blending retro nostalgia with youthful, modern flair. For fall, Sui referenced ’20s opulent Art Deco, ’60s Mod and the flair of ’80s New Wave, peppering ’90s Brit pop and punk and Y2K influences for her delightful, upbeat collection.
hypebeast.com

An adidas Collaboration Dominated Gucci's Fall 2022 Season

Gucci unveils its 2022 Fall collection, a colorful compendium of tailored suits and coats in collaboration with the German sportswear brand. Alessandro Michele deploys colorful, mixed materials for Gucci’s Fall 2022 collection, adapting adidas’ branded Trefoil and Three Stripes logo as a running visual motif throughout its lineup of extravagant sartorial suits, color-blocking knitwear, latex dresses and jackets. Punchy, bright plaid, pinstripe and monogram patterns accent a handful of the suits also adapting adidas’ Three Stripes logo, which vertically runs downside the blazer and pant seams. Michele drapes oversize coats over color-clashing ensembles with mixed materials like corduroy, chiffon, fur, and metallic overlays. Single-breasted blazers see oversize contrasting wide peak lapels with studded detailing along the structured shoulders and collars, followed by delicate lineup of sheered-out knitwear with intricate cutouts.
WWD

New York Label Vaquera Ready to Take Paris

Click here to read the full article. In March 2020, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee were riding high after a meeting with Adrian Joffe in Paris. The Comme des Garçons chief executive officer was considering investing in the brand through his Dover Street Market Paris development division. It was just what the sublimely subversive but cash-poor young designers needed.More from WWDVaquera RTW Fall 2022CLCF RTW Fall 2022Nour Hammour RTW Fall 2022 Inspired by fashion provocateurs Miguel Adrover and Martin Margiela, DiCaprio and Taubensee had been at work since 2015 in New York, earning a reputation for their conceptual designs, commenting on wealth...
Footwear News

The Top 10 Shoes of New York Fashion Week Fall 2022

Click here to read the full article. With New York Fashion Week’s fall ’22 season wrapped, it’s time to take a closer look at all of the details, accessories, accoutrements and — mostly importantly — the footwear that stuck out at the runway shows, presentations, digital look books and fashion films that populated the week. There’s a definitive party vibe in the air, a continuation of fashion’s “revenge dressing” plan for spring ’22. With all of the mini dresses, sequins, sparkles, cutouts and other look-at-me details, a festive heel is certainly on deck for next fall and winter. Classical strappy sandals...
inputmag.com

Kanye’s Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga collab can be yours soon

It’s a big day for Ye. Aligning with the Donda 2 album release and its listening party in Miami today, Yeezy Gap is finally gearing up to present its anticipated collection with Balenciaga. Though Yeezy Gap has tested the waters with an inch-by-inch drop of shapeless round jackets and...
Vogue Magazine

I Wore Balenciaga’s Most Extreme Catsuit to Fashion Week

Wearing Balenciaga’s black catsuit during New York Fashion Week, I looked great but had some minor setbacks, like not being able to do my job. The spandex piece has boots attached to its legs and gloves on the sleeves, making it difficult, if not impossible to use your hands. Perhaps that’s why we have only seen celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who seems to step out in a new iteration every day, try and wear this fully-covered catsuit. Regardless, they have become a trend, and other labels have followed Balenciaga’s lead. LaQuan Smith has churned out a saucy black catsuit and Atu has a hot pink tiger-striped one.
