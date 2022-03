Winston-Salem City Council members say they want to provide more affordable housing, but learned Monday that solutions won’t be simple and that the need is huge. The council talked with affordable housing experts for well over two hours on Monday, as they held a workshop to explore how the city can better increase its supply of housing for people who work in jobs that can range from food service to teaching, health care to law enforcement.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO