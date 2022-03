Few programs matched Oregon on the roller coaster of emotions in 2021. The Ducks picked up perhaps the biggest nonconference victory over the past few years against Ohio State and reached as high as No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25. However, failure to win the Pac-12 and falling out of New Year's Six contention marked a sour end to a year compounded by coach Mario Cristobal's departure for Miami.

