ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zelensky emerges as global hero in Ukraine battle against Russia

By Ian Swanson, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged as a hero to his nation’s citizens and far beyond as the former actor and comedian first elected in 2019 remains in his country at great personal risk during its bombardment by Russia.

Zelensky, who agreed on Sunday to talks at the Belarus border with Russia to end the military conflict, has been his country’s man in the capital city of Kyiv, where he has issued a series of videos urging Ukrainians to resist the invasion.

“I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth,” he said in one clip filmed outside his office in Kyiv.

“Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this,” he added, according to a translation posted by Al-Jazeera .

“This is what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine!” he said.

Zelensky was previously perhaps best known in the United States for the role he played in the controversy surrounding former President Donald Trump ’s first impeachment. Zelensky was pressured by Trump and his allies to investigate then-candidate Joe Biden and his family for corruption.

In today’s existential crisis facing his country, Zelensky has won praise across the political spectrum in the United States for sticking at home and producing a series of videos urging Ukrainians to resist the Russian invasion.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) tweeted that Zelensky was “a bigger man than Putin” and that “even the dictator’s cronies know.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), meanwhile, tweeted video of the Ukrainian president taking to the streets to urge on his nation’s citizens.

Zelensky has done so at great personal risk, as U.S. officials have made it clear they believe Russian President Vladimir Putin wishes to knock out Ukraine’s leaders with lethal military strikes. Zelensky’s family has also remained in Ukraine.

Russia invasion of Ukraine could play unusual role in midterms

Sources who have spoken to people on the ground in Ukraine said there is a sense of surprise among many Ukrainians in terms of how Zelensky has met the moment. The political novice won election in grand style in 2019, but polls suggested he was getting mixed reviews from the public before the invasion.

By sticking in Ukraine, he has become a leader for all Ukrainians to rally around as civilians take up arms to slow the Russian advance. And the risk to his own life is something that has resonated. Zelensky has said that Russia has “marked” him as its top target, believing that by killing the leader, support for the resistance would disappear. He pointedly noted that his family was Russian target “No. 2.”

Zelensky’s decision to stay in Ukraine also stands in contrast to the U.S.-backed leader of Afghanistan, who fled Kabul in August as the Taliban took over the city and U.S. troops left.

When the Biden administration offered to get Zelensky securely out of the country, he refused, asking for ammunition instead.

Zelensky has also emerged as a leader to those opposed to the Russian invasion around the world, including in Russia itself. Online tributes compare Zelensky favorably to Biden and Trump as well as Putin.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, noted that there has been extraordinary unity behind Ukraine, characterized by 40 rallies being held around the United States in solidarity with the country, including one he planned to attend in Ohio.

“The world is standing up, frankly, in ways I haven’t seen since 9/11,” he said.

Samuel Charap of the RAND Corporation in an interview with CNN compared Zelensky to Winston Churchill, who rallied international opposition to the Nazis as his country was bombarded.

“He, to a certain extent, is alone, and it’s clear the Russians have put a target on his back” he said. “You need a real Churchill-type leader to excel in a moment like this. I think he is scrambling and trying to find the right message.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Donald Trump
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Election#Impeachment#Ukrainians#Al Jazeera#Russian#D Minn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy