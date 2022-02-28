ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Where’s my refund? 2021 tax returns may see delays

By Sarah Darmanjian, Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZYFV_0eRDGcTj00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — The Internal Revenue Service has been warning of refund delays in what they anticipated would be a “frustrating” filing season for not just American taxpayers but professional filers as well.

If that sounds familiar, you’re not wrong.

Last year taxpayers heard similar warnings, with some who had their 2020 tax returns filed in February still asking, “Where is my refund?” four months later, multiple preparers told Nexstar’s WTEN.

Some preparers, who have spent years doing what they do, said they had never seen delays this long from the IRS.

“I would say about 1-2% of federal returns we filed are experiencing an extreme delay in issuance of the refund with no explanation from IRS,” Chris Tretter, Tretter CPA, P.C. told WTEN last June. “The same thing happened last year. I had never seen it before the pandemic.”

Communicating with the IRS was also difficult last year, compounding the problem. It was frustrating for taxpayers and doubly so for preparers as they fielded calls from customers and tried to get answers from the IRS.

Certified Financial Planner, Ed Canty, said the delays extended to federal and state returns with long delays in the processing of more complicated returns involving items like multiple sources of income, unemployment, and rental property.

Unfortunately, there may be more delays this year.

The IRS has been struggling to keep pace. They had more than 18 million unprocessed returns and correspondence at the beginning of this tax season, which adds up to more than 23 million items on its backlog, according to U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), a member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, who spoke at a hearing about customer service issues within the IRS on Feb. 17 .

IRS is ‘buried’ in paper, returns could be delayed, advocate warns

Over 250 million calls were unanswered at the IRS in 2021 and people who did get through spent more than 23 minutes on hold waiting for a representative, Sen. Crapo said. “By any measure, the 2022 tax filing season is shaping up to be the most challenging and frustrating in decades, on the heels of challenging 2020 and 2021 filing seasons.  In 2021, just over one in ten Americans was ever able to reach the IRS by telephone.”

However, most people who file electronically will see their refunds within 21 days if they are correct, according to the IRS.

Streamlining the refund process

To speed up the processing of tax returns and issuing of refunds, the IRS said people should:

  • File electronically using direct deposit for the quickest refunds.
  • Check IRS.gov for the latest tax information, including Economic Impact Payments.
  • Carefully review guidelines for the Recovery Rebate Credit .
  • Advance stimulus payments received separately are not taxable, and they do not reduce the taxpayer’s refund when they file in 2021.

Reasons why a refund can take longer than 21 days:

  • Errors, such as incorrect Recovery Rebate Credit information
  • The return is incomplete
  • The return needs further review in general
  • The return is affected by identity theft or fraud
  • The return includes a claim filed for an Earned Income Tax Credit or an Additional Child Tax Credit
  • The return includes a Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation PDF , which could take up to 14 weeks to process
    *Source: IRS website

“Planning for the nation’s filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop to prepare for this as well as delivering Economic Impact Payments in record time,” said Commissioner Chuck Rettig when the IRS announced the start of tax season. “This start date will ensure that people get their needed tax refunds quickly while also making sure they receive any remaining stimulus payments they are eligible for as quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

Sheriff: Father kills his 3 daughters, man during supervised visit at Sacramento-area church

The Latest – Tuesday, March 1 3:50 p.m. Officials have identified the four victims and the suspect behind Monday night’s shooting in a Sacramento-area church. Click or tap here for details. 9:10 a.m. While the girls’ names have not been reported, the Natomas Unified School District identified them as students of Bannon Creek School and […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crapo
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: What dates will tax refunds be sent out?

The IRS has aimed to have a more normal tax season in 2022 than we have had in 2020 and 2021. This means Americans should see their refunds in a timely manner. Everyone will need to have their taxes filed by April 18, 2022, unless they get an extension or reside in an area where a disaster occurred.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my refund be direct deposited?

Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Reasons your tax refund is late

Millions of Americans have rushed to file their taxes as soon as they can to see their refunds from the IRS as fast as possible. While the IRS says the season will be closer to normal than most, that may not be the case. The IRS still have millions of...
INCOME TAX
CNET

When will your tax refund arrive? Here's how to check

If you've already filed your 2021 tax return with the IRS, you could be getting your refund this month, assuming it was filed correctly. But how do you know when it'll arrive? Once the IRS has accepted your return, you can begin tracking the progress of your refund to determine when to expect your money to arrive.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return#Tax Filing#American#Nexstar#Wten#Tretter Cpa#P C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

I’ve Filed My 2021 Taxes. When Will I Get My Refund?

This year, you have until April 18 to file your taxes, but if you’re eager to receive your refund, we don’t recommend waiting until the last minute to file. The IRS says you should file early and electronically—you’ll typically receive your tax refund fewer than 21 days after filing.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Millions of low-income Americans eligible for tax refund boost this year

Millions of low-income Americans are eligible for a one-time tax break this year that could save them big bucks. The federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which is aimed at people in the lowest-paid jobs, is being tripled for a group of workers who typically don't benefit much from it: Childless adults.
INCOME TAX
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy