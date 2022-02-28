Budget time around corner in Sun City

Sun City Fire and Medical Department officials are gearing up for the annual budget process and they will have a little more to work with this year.

Department and fire district officials are just beginning the process, but Gabe Buldra, district finance director, is already working on the shell of the budget. Worksheets to be filled out and returned with budget requests will be sent out to department leaders in the next couple of weeks, according to Gabe Buldra, the district’s finance director.

“We already have some numbers to get the budget started,” Buldra said. “Some of those numbers will be helpful to us.”

He explained there was a 4.6% growth in assessed residential property value, which will bring in more revenue. In addition, the Arizona Legislature increased the tax rate cap to $3.37 per $100 of assessed value, up from $3.25.

“That will give us a little more than $1 million in added revenue at our current tax rate,” Buldra said.

District officials said in the past that if the tax rate cap was increased they would not go to the new maximum and keep the tax burden on residents as low as possible.

“We are also not going to have to deal with an increase in the PSPRS payments this year,” said Tim Wilmes, board member.

Fire district officials last year entered into a loan agreement, similar to a bond but paid by the district instead of taxpayers, to pay off the district unfunded Public Safety Personnel Retirement System liability. While the district will make annual payments on the agreement, they will provide a savings over what would have been paid on the unfunded liability plus the regular premium.

Jim Fox, Sun City fire marshal, proposed, and the district board approved, changes in the department’s rates charged for services that would bring in a small amount of additional revenue.

“This is not an overhaul, there are just some that we want to adjust,” he explained.

One example is raising the new residential sprinkler inspection fee to $75, which would mean receiving $250 per home to $300 because there are four separate inspections involved. Fox also said additional revenue could come from an annual facilities permit for large projects or a permit by inspection for smaller projects.

“That would eliminate the need to go through the permit process for every project,” Fox said. “Other updates are just to be competitive with other agencies.”

On the other side of the coin, Buldra said there could also be a small increase for insurance on non-Medicare patients transported in Sun City ambulances. There could also be a 3.5% increase on health care services and a potential doubling of the workers compensation premiums, according to Buldra.

Steve Arnold, district board member, asked if officials could add a fuel surcharge to ambulance bills to offset the increased cost of fuel. However, Buldra said that was not possible as the rates are set by the Arizona Department of Health Services and is based on the Phoenix rate group.

“We could apply for a rate increase, but that is an arduous time-consuming process,” Buldra said.