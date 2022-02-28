Why Hemp Could Become Your New Favorite Bed Linen

What’s better than mustardy salmon, shallot-flecked rice, and roasted kale? All of that wrapped in a puff-pastry parcel, baked until golden, and finished with a slick of dilly sour cream. At first glance, this bonafide food project might look intimidating, but really, it’s just layers of easy-to-prepare foods, all which can be made in advance. Coulibiac is a special-occasion dish, like the fish version of beef Wellington. Iconic cookbook author James Beard called it “the most unusual dish" he ever encountered, and New York Times restaurant critic Craig Claiborne said, “It is a celestial creation…what is to my mind the world’s greatest dish.” It’s true you’ll benefit from patience and enthusiasm when you tackle this recipe, but just use the size and shape of your salmon as a guide, and you’ll do great. I seek out Dufour puff pastry here because it’s uniquely, and wonderfully, all-butter; swapping in another kind would change the flavor and dimensions (Dufour’s are 15 by 9½ inches). Whole-grain mustard and lemon zest add a special verve. For the latter, use a peeler to make strips and remove any bitter white pith, then thinly slice the strips crosswise. If your fishmonger removes the salmon skin for you, ask them to package it with the fish so you can fry it up in a pan while the coulibiac bakes—cook’s treat. —Melina Hammer.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO