ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

OnePlus 10 Pro is coming to India, Europe, and North America in March

By Harish Jonnalagadda
Android Central
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro back in January, but the phone hasn't made its way outside China yet. One reason for this has to do with the software — OnePlus uses ColorOS 12 in China, so it didn't have to make too many modifications to launch the phone in its...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

OnePlus backtracks, commits to 'clean' OxygenOS 13 that's close to stock Android

For the last six months, OnePlus faced a torrent of backlash from its userbase for the changes it made to OxygenOS. The Chinese manufacturer merged its software codebase with OPPO's ColorOS in a bid to deliver faster updates, and in doing so, it got rid of its primary differentiator: clean software that's well-optimized for its hardware.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

OnePlus confirms another feature of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2

We are just hours away from the official launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, but OnePlus decided to give us official confirmation of yet another feature of the upcoming smartphone. OnePlus has been quite busy teasing the features and some specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. The device...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Lau
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneplus Nord#Europe#Android#Smart Phone#Oneplus Co#Southeast Asian#Red Cable Club
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
Country
China
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy?

Samsung just launched its 2022 flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. With Apple already having the iPhone 13-series out for sale, there’s a pretty big reason to cross-shop these two device families against each other. Both are seen as the best phones for their respective platforms, both come with extensive ecosystems and both will have a large selection of cases and third-party accessories.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Seemingly Vows To Defend Earth If Russia Sends The ISS Hurling Toward The Planet

Planet Earth is an undeniably scary place to be right now, with tensions rising all over as the long-running COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge on, and a war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine. We can all rest a little better at night, though, knowing that SpaceX head Elon Musk will save the world from the threat of danger, should it come to that.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
townandcountrymag.com

Russian Oligarchs Are on the Run

As rockets fall and tanks roll on the cities and towns of Ukraine, the rest of the world has borne witness with an unprecedented intensity, due almost entirely to the internet. Anyone who has scrolled social media in the last few days has seen dozens of disturbing images from the ground in Ukraine, protests from St. Petersburg to Sydney to Times Square, and iconic buildings around the globe illuminated in blue and yellow. Plus there is the intel gleaned from Twitter and foreign news organizations that are now more globally available than ever, not to mention the internet’s own direct role in the conflict—reports of Ukrainian hackers combating Russian propaganda and Anonymous taking over Russian airwaves to play the Ukrainian national anthem, to name two examples.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy