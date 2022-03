The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index finds that more than a third of consumers (34%) across six countries now take their mobile phones into the physical store to shop. There has been so much written over the last two years about the consumer’s great shift to digital – and PYMNTS has contributed our fair share to that subject. Many of those storylines have documented the what and the how of that shift: how many people are shopping online or ordering from aggregators or working from home or using telehealth services, what devices they are using to engage with these digital touchpoints, how the reopening of the physical economy is affecting their digital behaviors or not.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO